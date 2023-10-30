New blow for Musk: BYD overtakes Tesla

The Chinese giant records the highest quarterly profit ever and thus beats the American electric companies and becomes number one also in terms of value

Plot twist: BYD, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, reported its highest-ever quarterly profit, supported by increased deliveries and a cost-cutting campaign driven by its greater control over the supply chain. supply. The Shenzhen-based company, which counts Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway among its large shareholders, announced that net profit between July and September was 10.4 billion yuan (1.4 billion dollars). The previous profit record of 7.3 billion yuan recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was beaten. Not only that: BYD’s third quarter profit translates into +82.2% compared to the same period a year ago and in a +53% quarter on quarter. In the third quarter, revenue grew 36.5% year-on-year to 162.2 billion yuan.

BYD, which had dethroned Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle company in 2022, now also dethroned it from a value perspective: it sold 822,094 vehicles in the three months ended September, an increase of 17.4% compared to the previous quarter and a quarterly record. In September, the company controlled by Chinese billionaire Wang Chuanfu recorded sales of 287,454 units, +4.8% compared to August, rewriting its sales record for the fifth consecutive month.

Most BYD models are priced between 100,000 ($13,700) and 200,000 yuan ($27,300), significantly lower than Tesla and other competitors such as Nio and Li Auto, whose tech-packed models sell for more than 300,000 yuan each (about 41 thousand dollars).