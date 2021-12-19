Home page politics

Brexit Minister David Frost makes a media statement at the EU headquarters. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP / dpa

The air for Boris Johnson is getting thinner: his Brexit Minister David Frost, who has been close to him so far, is leaving the government. One reason: the government’s corona policy.

London – British Brexit Minister David Frost has announced his resignation.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the minister responsible for relations with the EU wrote on Saturday that he had decided to resign “with immediate effect” after the news of his resignation, which was originally planned for January, became known. “It is disappointing that this plan became known this evening, and under the circumstances I consider it right to declare my immediate resignation in writing,” the PA news agency quoted from the letter. Johnson regretted the move and wrote that Frost should be proud of his historic service to the government.

“Brexit secured”

Frost went on to write: “Brexit is now secure.” But: “The challenge for the government now is to seize the opportunities it offers us.” He had “concerns about the current direction of the path”. He was sad that the lifting of the Covid restrictions had not turned out to be “irreversible” as promised. “I hope that we will soon get back on track.” Building a new relationship with the EU will be a “long-term task”.

According to the “Mail on Sunday”, the Brexit Minister is said to have submitted his resignation around a week ago. Johnson persuaded him to stay in office until January. In the talks between Great Britain and the EU about the controversial Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, both sides had recently approached each other.

According to the report, the departure is said to be related to frustration over recent political decisions by the government. This should include the introduction of the particularly controversial 3G certificates (vaccinated, recovered or tested) for clubs and major events. As a result, nearly 100 Conservative MPs had refused to vote Johnson last week. The higher expenses for the path to climate neutrality and tax increases should also be a thorn in the side of frost.

Resignation exacerbates crisis for Johnson

Frost, who is also a member of the British House of Lords, negotiated the Brexit trade pact at the last minute with his French counterpart Michel Barnier, who represented the EU. This enables largely duty-free trade between Great Britain and the EU even after the country leaves the European Union. However, there are still many hurdles, problems and points of contention.

Frost’s resignation exacerbates the crisis for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is shrouded in scandals. Last week his Tory party suffered a heavy defeat in a by-election in the conservative heartland of North Shropshire. The result sparked shock waves in the Tory Party. In addition, the country is slipping into the largest wave of infections to date since the outbreak of the corona pandemic. But for tough Corona measures, the prime minister is increasingly lacking the support of his own party and – in view of the increasing number of reports of lockdown violations in the government – also the moral authority. dpa