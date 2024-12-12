The UN General Assembly approved this Wednesday by an overwhelming majority two resolutions relating to the situation in the Palestinian territories: one, in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza, which received 158 votes in favor and 9 against, and another, in support of the mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which resulted in 159 votes in favor and 9 against.

A two-thirds majority was required to carry out these non-binding resolutions, which represent another international setback for Israel and its traditional ally the United States, due to the brutality exercised in the Palestinian enclave and the international inability to stop hostilities.

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Hungary and the Czech Republic were the most notable countries that They voted on the side of Israel and the US in his rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Likewise, Albania, Cameroon, Georgia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Ukraine and several small island states They abstained in said vote.

“These two resolutions have no logic whatsoever and defy any concept of morality (…) UNRWA is not a neutral actor, but an entity where Hamas infiltrates. It is an open secret, said the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. , during the session.

The resolutions, which were co-sponsored by more than 50 countries around the world, follow the path previously outlined by others ratified in the same assembly, where a ceasefire was already called in December of last year and the “end of the Israeli occupation ” in September, although both with lower support margins.

The US was isolated again

This Wednesday’s vote took place after last month the US vetoed another resolution in the UN Security Council for a ceasefire in Gaza for the fourth time since October 7, 2023, once again evidencing its international isolation. in the United Nations regarding Palestine.

“The lasting end to the war in Gaza must come with the release of the hostages. Hamas feels isolated by the ceasefire in Lebanon and supporting these two resolutions could send a dangerous message that it is not necessary to free them,” said US Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood.

And he added: “Israel’s fight is against Hamas, not with UNRWA (…), but the resolution has serious flaws, since it does not establish the path to reestablish trust between Israel and UNRWA”, thus justifying his new vote against .

For his part, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, has directly blamed on the United States for continuing the war in Gaza – where more than 44,800 people have already died and another 106,000 have been injured – for their inaction in the Security Council.

For Nebenzia, with its position the US sends “a clear message” that “if you are a (American) partner, you should not feel constrained by international law.”

Other Arab and Muslim countries, such as Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Türkiye, have also dedicated sharp speeches against Israel’s intervention in the Palestinian enclave, which has now continued for fourteen months with disastrous humanitarian consequences.

“We are witnesses of genocide and ethnic cleansing (…) This is a stain on humanity,” they said from the Algerian representation at the UN.

The approval of these resolutions is not binding but, after them, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, must issue a written assessment and a detailed report in the next 60 days with a short, medium and long-term plan that pave the way for conflict resolution.