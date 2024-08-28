For quite a few years now, a common game has been requested. Sony, Bloodbornewhether it is a remastered version or a sequel to the acclaimed title released in PS4 which was made under the vision of the creators of Dark Souls and that to this day has not been recreated. However, everything has been negative on the part of PlayStationbut recently news was released that is giving hope to those who never gave up waiting for the next installment.

A major user known as Daniel Richtmanhas commented through forums where you pay, that he has been hearing from well-known sources that there will be a new game on the way, assuring that the announcement may come relatively soon. However, something that is not certain is whether it is some kind of sequel or remaster, although the second would be more feasible due to the fact that it is expected to attract new audiences as happened with the new versions of The Last of Us.

This is what he said:

I heard that a new Bloodborne game project is in development, I’m not sure if it will be a sequel or a remaster,

Information that could make sense is related to the fact that in one more year the 10th anniversary of the game will be celebrated, which is why Sony would celebrate the occasion and put one of its studios like Blue Point to carry out the new version with resolution improvements and possibly additional missions. The studio already has experience with these games, since they made the remake of Demon Souls when he just PS5 was launched on the market.

Afterwards, it could be that PlayStation hire once again FromSoftware to make the sequel, but it would depend on the sales of the remaster.

Remember that until now Bloodborne is available in PS4.

Via: Gameranx