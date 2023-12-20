Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/20/2023 – 9:29

Some organs may age faster than others and become more vulnerable to disease. A new test calculates the age of eleven organs based on proteins in the blood, which could be useful for preventive treatments. The human body ages continuously throughout life, but this does not occur synchronously. Some organs may age sooner or later than others.

The aging of organs depends on several factors. For example, organs with a faster metabolism, such as the heart, liver or kidneys, are generally exposed to greater stress and can age more quickly.

Organs that are adequately supplied with blood wear out more slowly, as good blood circulation supplies nutrients and oxygen and removes toxins. Disease, injury or infection, on the other hand, can lead to accelerated degeneration.

Environmental factors also influence the process, for example, if the skin and lungs are exposed to strong UV radiation, smoke or environmental pollution, they age faster. In addition to genetics, regenerative capacity, that is, the ability to heal oneself, also plays an important role. The central nervous system, for example, can only regenerate to a limited extent.

To determine the real age of organs, it was previously necessary to extract expensive tissue samples. However, researchers at Stanford University have developed a very simple and inexpensive blood test that can determine the real age of eleven important organs, such as the heart, kidneys, brain, lungs and liver, based on certain groups of proteins in the blood.

Does the age of the organs matter?

But what's the point of knowing that my kidney or my brain is already very old? Very! This way, preventative treatment options can be developed long before the aging organ becomes a problem.

An aging brain, for example, is more at risk of developing dementia. An older kidney increases the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure. And a very aged heart can fail much faster.

How does the new blood test work?

Organ-specific proteins are analyzed in the blood of those tested. After blood collection, an algorithm is based on the proteins found to determine the age of the person tested and the age of the eleven most important organs.

By analyzing data from 5,676 adults of different age groups, researchers discovered that almost 20% of the population experiences faster aging of an organ.

The analysis also showed that the premature aging of organs increases the risk of mortality by 20% to 50%. People with an aging heart have a 250% greater risk of heart failure. And accelerated aging of the brain and blood vessels has been shown to be responsible for the rapid progression of Alzheimer's disease. Future studies should show to what extent this approach can also be transferred to other organs, such as reproductive organs.

Therapies to preserve or “rejuvenate” an organ

When the age of an organ is known, it becomes possible to use therapies or preventive measures to avoid or slow down the progression of its aging.

Medicines that influence metabolism and dietary supplements, such as antioxidants that reduce cellular damage caused by free radicals, for example, can be used to slow down aging.

Promising approaches in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy can be used to repair or regenerate damaged or aged tissue.

Precise analysis of organ age and other individual health factors can also help develop personalized medicine, so-called precision medicine, which is tailored to the specific needs of an organ and an individual patient – ​​an obviously expensive procedure.

Furthermore, several anti-aging treatments and technologies are now available, from the use of hormones to new technologies such as cryotherapy – a therapy to remove diseased tissue – or the use of nanotechnology to slow the aging process.

How can I preserve my organs?

In addition to all the paraphernalia of high-tech medicine, a healthy lifestyle can help slow down the aging process of organs. These include: regular physical activity, a balanced diet, not drinking too much alcohol, not smoking, getting enough sleep and minimizing stress.

These are free measures, but of great value to keep the organs in shape.