British scientists have discovered a rare new blood group system. They have solved the mystery of antigens that have been known for more than 30 years.

Bristol – Blood is not just blood. Most people know the four most important blood groups A, B, AB and O. In addition, the Rhesus system of blood groups – either “Rhesus factor positive” or “Rhesus factor negative”. This is important information in an emergency, for a blood transfusion or during pregnancy. Because not all blood groups are compatible with each other. Blood cannot be transferred from one human to another.

New rare blood group system discovered – research team solves 30-year-old mystery

“The simple red blood cells can still surprise us,” says study co-author and cell biologist Ash Toye of the University of Bristol Message.

A team of scientists from the British University of Bristol has in common with NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) deciphered what it says is a new blood group system. And this finding, according to the researchers, could save the lives of newborns. The study published in the journal Bloodaccording to the researchers, simultaneously solves a 30-year-old mystery.

The AB0 blood group system

All red blood cells (erythrocytes) are surrounded by an envelope. The structure (antigens) of the red blood cells determines the blood group. In the AB0 blood group system, the antigens on the envelope of red blood cells are divided into four groups: A, B, AB and 0 represent the four blood groups:

blood group B Only antigen B is present. blood group 0 There are no antigens present. Blood group AB There are both antigens A and B on the red blood cells.

Blood type with antigen named He has puzzled science for 30 years

More than 30 years ago, medicine discovered antigens in the blood that do not fit into any blood group of the known systems: the Er antigens. The Er antigen first appeared in 1982. Six years later, a version named Erb was identified. Then the code Er3 was used to describe the absence of Era and Erb, explains the knowledge portal sciencealert.com. For decades these blood cell antigens were known to exist. Up to now, however, simply too little was known about their clinical effects.

According to the study, these newly discovered Er antigens were found in two pregnant women and linked to the tragic loss of their babies. In some cases, a blood type mismatch between an unborn child and the mother can cause problems.

If the mother’s immune system is sensitized to foreign antigens, antibodies can cross the placenta and lead to hemolytic disease in the unborn child. The newborn’s red blood cells are broken down and destroyed by the mother’s antibodies. Nowadays there are various therapies to prevent this. In the cases described in the study, both babies died after a caesarean section despite a blood transfusion. In the two cases, doctors had apparently not previously recognized any potential risk of blood group incompatibility in the baby and mother – a very rare case.

These blood types are compatible for transmission

These blood groups are compatible with each other:

blood type 0- is compatible with: 0-, 0+, B-, B+, A-, A+, AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type 0+ is compatible with: 0+, B+, A+, AB+

is compatible with: blood type B- is compatible with: B-, B+, AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type B+ is compatible with: B+, AB+

is compatible with: blood type A- is compatible with: A-, A+, AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type A+ is compatible with: A+, AB+

is compatible with: blood type AWAY- is compatible with: AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type AB+ is compatible with: AB+ (Source: Blutspender.de)

New blood group system discovered: Blood from patients with suspected Er antigens puts researchers on the track

As part of the study, the research team examined the blood of 13 patients with the suspected antigens. They identified five variations of the Er antigens: Era, Erb, Er3, and two new Er4 and Er5. A genetic analysis of the patient’s DNA then brought about a decisive breakthrough. The gene that encodes the cell surface protein has been identified: Piezo1.

blood group systems Most people are familiar with the two most important Blood group systems ABO and rhesus system trusted. There are actually many other blood group systems with different reaction risks, emphasizes the University of Bristol in the message, even if this is unknown to many. He is the 44th discovered blood group system.

New rare blood type: A milestone in blood science for scientists

“Using a combination of cutting-edge DNA sequencing and gene-editing techniques, the team was able to show conclusively that Piezo1, a protein of widespread biological interest, is the carrier for these sites (and more), thereby establishing it as a new blood group system.” “, it says in the statement University of Bristol.

Many years ago, this question would have been impossible to answer, according to Dr. Tim Satchwell, one of the lead authors of the study. “The fact that it turned out to be Piezo1, a protein of such widespread interest, makes it even more intriguing.”

“Piezoproteins are mechanosensory proteins used by red blood cells to detect when they are being squeezed,” explains cell biologist Ash Toye. The protein is only present in a few hundred copies in the membrane of each cell. In his opinion, even this weakly expressed protein is relevant to transfusion medicine. The researchers hope that the findings can save the lives of newborns in the future. They are the basis for developing new tests to identify and care for people with unusual blood groups. (ml)

