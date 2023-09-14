New “high impact” service of the State Police, the Carabinieri and the Financial Police, underway in the “Green Park” of Caivano and in the surrounding areas.

A structured and continuous service that was implemented this morning and which simultaneously involves over 400 operators from the various law enforcement agencies, including specialized departments such as the Scientific Police, the anti-drug dog units of the State Police, the anti-drug and anti-drug dog unit. search for weapons of the Carabinieri, the anti-drug and anti-terrorism dog units of the Guardia di Finanza, the departments of the Castello di Cisterna Group, the SIO of the Campania Regiment, the API of the Naples Group, the Frattamaggiore Group as well as the ATPI departments of the Pronto Group Employment of Naples, Giugliano in Campania and Torre Annunziata of the Guardia di Finanza.

Furthermore, the entire activity is controlled from above by a helicopter from the Flight Department of the State Police and by a helicopter from the Air Section of the Guardia di Finanza, all demonstrating the presence of the State on the territory.

