Anime games have stopped being released in recent months, and to continue the trend it was announced a couple of weeks ago BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, which brings back the swordsman franchise after quite a while of absence in the gaming field. And this may be part of the anime sequel released in Disney+ during 2023, since in its original version it never ended up being on par with the manga and fortunately it was decided to conclude the story for the fortune of the fans.

To excite the audience, Bandai Namco has released a new video with the gameplay, which has a 3D arena approach and although it is surprising, the franchise has never gone through this genre, since when it came to consoles like Wii and DS It was with 2D fighting games, so having a completely different perspective will be a welcome addition to the game’s fan base.

You can see it here:

Here is the description of the title according to the official website: