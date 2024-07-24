Anime games have stopped being released in recent months, and to continue the trend it was announced a couple of weeks ago BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, which brings back the swordsman franchise after quite a while of absence in the gaming field. And this may be part of the anime sequel released in Disney+ during 2023, since in its original version it never ended up being on par with the manga and fortunately it was decided to conclude the story for the fortune of the fans.
To excite the audience, Bandai Namco has released a new video with the gameplay, which has a 3D arena approach and although it is surprising, the franchise has never gone through this genre, since when it came to consoles like Wii and DS It was with 2D fighting games, so having a completely different perspective will be a welcome addition to the game’s fan base.
You can see it here:
Here is the description of the title according to the official website:
Awaken the sword within you and reverse your destiny in BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles featuring powerful sword skills and characters from this legendary anime franchise.
Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword skills! Take advantage of each character’s unique abilities and direct the flow of battle to find an opportunity to defeat your enemies.
In BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls, a single blow can mean defeat for you or your opponent. The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become.
Turn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new swords to achieve victory from the brink of defeat!
Remember that BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls is in development for PS4, Ps5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It does not yet have a release date.
Via: Bandai Namco
Author’s note: It will be interesting to have this game later in the catalog. But for now, no one can overshadow Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, which is coming in a couple of months.
#BLEACH #Rebirth #Souls #trailer #released
Leave a Reply