To this day, horror movies have decreased in terms of the release period, since it is increasingly difficult to try to impact viewers as it would have been many years ago. For that reason, some flagship franchises are coming back to hook their die-hard fans, one of those sagas is Blair’s wich.

It had already been reported last month that lionsgate was looking to give the franchise a reboot, and Production Weekly has brought an update this week. It is reported that Oliver Park has been signed to direct the sequel for Lionsgate with shooting set for late summer/fall. He has directed prominent projects, so he already has experience.

The last attempt to bring the saga back was in 2016, with a tape that failed in the box office aspect, still looking to revive the project due to how transcendental the original installment was at the time. The latter managed to impress the audience because it was a new format, since it opted for being documentary in style.

For now, it could be a while before the project in form is revealed to fans, since to show a trailer it is necessary that the recordings have officially started. This will follow the trend of reviving horror sagas as happened a few months ago with screamwhich to the surprise of the followers did well in criticism.

Via: bloody disgusting

editor’s note: I’m not really a fan of these movies, but I understand that the saga was the catapult for more similar projects. Well, not only horror tapes have had this approach of someone handling a camera.