A new video game has been announced Blade Runner Developed by Annapurna Interactive. Blade Runner It’s one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises out there, even if it wasn’t the biggest commercial success. Both films of Blade Runner they have been critically acclaimed and praised for their visual style, world building, noir themes, and more. It has had a stranglehold on the genre for a long time, but has failed to make a modern video game despite its incredibly immersive setting. There was a point-and-click game a few decades ago that received a remaster not too long ago, but fans have wanted a new game in that world for quite some time.

With that being said, Annapurna Interactive is developing a new game in the franchise that appears to be canon to the movies. The game is called Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth and takes place between Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. Details are pretty scant at this point, but we do know that the game will focus on a world after the Blackout, a 10-day power outage in Los Angeles where replicants tried to destroy the database that included their information, preventing the blade runners chase them.

At this time, we have no idea if characters from the movies will appear in this game or even what kind of game it will be. Will it be action? Will it be a visual novel? Will it be another point and click game? We just don’t know yet. What we do know is that he uses a lot of the visual language of the movies for his world.

A new TV series is also in the works. Blade Runner on Amazon, but details are even more scarce about that project. Ideally, we will know more about Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth sooner rather than later, but it currently has no release date. The game is scheduled to come to pc and consoles, although this information has not currently been specified either.

