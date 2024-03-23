Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 18:00

The blackout on Monday, 18th, in the center of the capital of São Paulo, which left 38 thousand residents of neighborhoods such as Higienópolis, Santa Cecília and Vila Buarque without electricity, brought back questions about the quality of the service provided by the company and signs that there could be a more serious penalty, such as the forfeiture of the concession. However, for experts interviewed by the Broadcast Energyan action like this is unlikely to happen, since the company has been complying with minimum requirements for quality in supply and economic and financial balance of the concession required by the regulator.

On Tuesday, the 19th, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, announced that he had summoned the president of the distributor, Max Xavier, to a meeting and said that he had sent a letter to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), asking for the investigation of the facts and the liability of the concessionaire. Silveira also suggested that the company was demonstrating an inability to provide quality services to the population. “It is urgent to prove that the company is capable of continuing to operate in its concessions in Brazil,” said the MME note.

In the opinion of the partner at CGM Advogados, Alexei Vivan, although it is possible for someone to make the request for forfeiture, there would be no legal basis for the process to progress to the point of losing the concession. “There is no basis from a legal and regulatory point of view for such a request to be accepted,” said the lawyer, explaining that such a request would result in an administrative process in which the company could present its reasons and defend itself. A summary forfeiture could result in legal action.

Vivan also states that even in a more remote hypothesis of the request being accepted, the government would be left with a problem of bidding for the concession again and having a new company operating there. Furthermore, he highlights that he does not see a direct relationship between the problems faced by Enel and poor management or lack of investment. “Regardless of who operates the concession, they will operate in the way they can operate.”

Lawyer specialized in the electrical sector has a similar opinion, André Edelstein. For him, however, negotiations between Enel and the government can evolve towards the construction of an action plan, with concrete measures to improve the quality of service. “It is a possibility, but losing the concession would be a very extreme measure. What we have seen in other situations related to service quality is the definition of results plans”, he commented, citing the case of Light.

Edelstein remembers that, to withdraw a company's concession, it would be necessary to have a justification beyond the lack of energy in a certain location. “It’s not automatic like that. It is a complex process, which has punitive measures that precede the expiry and a step-by-step process that needs to be followed, including opening an administrative process to identify errors”, he commented.

He highlighted that today Aneel has numerous administrative and inspection instruments that usually have the effect of inducing companies to improve their performance, including monitoring work, with warnings and penalties.

In fact, the regulatory agency has already imposed fines in recent months for supply failures. Last month, it fined the distributor R$165.8 million for its actions during the blackout in November last year, which affected the supply of energy services to millions of consumers in the capital of São Paulo and the metropolitan region, following a strong storm.

A legal advisor in the sector who spoke on condition of anonymity recalled that the federal government did not even forward the expiry process of the distributor Amazonas Energia, already recommended by Aneel in view of the operational and financial limitations presented by the current concessionaire. “If the MME did nothing with Amazonas, which has a much more serious condition, I can only believe that this statement by Minister Silveira is a pressure mechanism,” he said.

Renewal of concessions

Political pressure and signaling power of control were also the words used by other experts heard by the report. “This political pressure is very complicated,” said a lawyer specializing in the sector.

He assessed that this could make it difficult for the Italian group to renew the concession. However, it suggests that changing dealers is not simple. “Finding a new dealership in a hurry will not be so easy, populist solutions to complex issues explode in the consumer’s lap,” he said.

The Enel group has three distribution concessions in the country. Enel Rio has a contract that expires in December 2026, Enel Ceará's concession ends in May 2028 and Enel São Paulo has a contract until June 2028.

The federal government has not yet announced the guidelines for renewing contracts, but signals that it will require more investments and “toughen” the indices that measure service quality and inspection mechanisms.

Blackouts reach the 5th day and Enel cites heat and consumption

Yesterday, São Paulo had the fifth day in a row with energy supply problems in the central area. Traders in the 25 de Março region, one of the main popular commerce areas in the country, claimed to have been facing a lack of electricity for a week. The night before yesterday, the corner of Avenidas São João and Ipiranga, an icon of the capital, was without power, as were the Copan and Itália Buildings.

On Friday afternoon, Enel reported that it had reestablished “the supply of electricity to 97% of residents in the regions of República and Santa Cecília”. According to the São Paulo concessionaire, around 600 customers were still without power after incidents under investigation in the city's underground network. The company said it would mobilize generators to serve consumers who would spend another night without electricity.

For TV Cultura, Enel presented a new justification for the recurring blackouts. “In the case of the 25 de Março and Santa Cecília regions, the last recorded occurrence was aggravated by excessive energy consumption associated with high temperatures, which made it difficult to restore underground networks, leaving some groups of customers without supply.”

For the Estadão, the company said it “regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and reiterates that it has mobilized all efforts and resources to restore the original parameters of the affected network,” he said. The company claims that the work on the underground network is quite complex, involving temperature conditions and confined spaces for access – and again did not provide a forecast for definitive restoration.

AUTHORITIES

For the second day in a row, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), criticized the company, which he called “irresponsible”. But he stressed that his “hands are tied”. “The person who can end this concession and impose fines is Aneel (independent regulatory agency).” The mayor also said that he has already filed two lawsuits against the company and defended a proposed change in federal law so that city halls take over supervision. The Commerce Federation (Fecomercio-SP) and the Retail and Retail Trade Union (Sindilojas), in turn, demanded that “Enel resolve the situation urgently”.