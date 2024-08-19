Black Myth: Wukong Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS on NVIDIA RTX Graphics Cards latest generation, bringing particularly sophisticated technologies to the table that produce highly visually impactful effects within the action RPG experience developed by Game Science.
In particular, The game allows you to use Path Tracingan advanced mode that manages lights, shadows and reflections in an absolutely realistic way, but at the same time requires a lot of resources to be able to be used.
This is why it comes into play the Frame Generation of DLSS 3which significantly improves performance by generating extra frames than the actual ones and using NVIDIA Reflex to reduce the latency that this solution normally produces.
Clearly visible differences
Greeted by the international press with very positive ratings, Black Myth: Wukong on PC offers a remarkable view, and The trailer below highlights the differences which can be observed by enabling NVIDIA RTX technologies or not.
Indirect ray-traced lighting is the result of a light source “bouncing” around the scene, altering the way the surfaces it hits appear, varying their color and thickness due to ambient occlusion, for example.
After that there is a whole work on the reflections that is very noticeable on the water, which reflects the objects of the scenario and the character himself that moves inside it: also in this case the difference between keeping the effect activated or turning it off is substantial.
Finally, there is the discussion on the quality of ray-traced shadows and, above all, on the performance in the presence of DLSS technologies, which once again contribute significantly. We talked about these aspects of the experience in our review of Black Myth: Wukong.
