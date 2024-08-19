Black Myth: Wukong Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS on NVIDIA RTX Graphics Cards latest generation, bringing particularly sophisticated technologies to the table that produce highly visually impactful effects within the action RPG experience developed by Game Science.

In particular, The game allows you to use Path Tracingan advanced mode that manages lights, shadows and reflections in an absolutely realistic way, but at the same time requires a lot of resources to be able to be used.

This is why it comes into play the Frame Generation of DLSS 3which significantly improves performance by generating extra frames than the actual ones and using NVIDIA Reflex to reduce the latency that this solution normally produces.