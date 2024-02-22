For those who do not remember it completely, at the end of the eighties and the decade of the 90s, there was an educational program on channel 11 in Mexico that children really liked, that was neither more nor less than Bizbirije, in which they gave news about the world but from a child's perspective, which ended up being liked even by adults. And within this same viewers could become reporters, and thus receive their own accreditation credential through the postal service.

However, in 2006 the program ended, and how during all those years many were left without their card due to demand, since it was obvious that the dream of having the piece of plastic would have become a childhood frustration for those who grew up With the program. But there is no problem with that, since at this time the public television channel has given good news for everyone, since to celebrate its 65th anniversary, they have made a call to those who were never able to obtain the credential.

This was through the platform Twitterstating that now people can get their credential in digital format, you just have to access the site that we put on this LINK, and follow the steps to finally become a reporter. Event that surely those who watched the program frequently will not miss.

Attention Bizbirije reporters! 📷

We know that you have been waiting for this news for a long time. Celebrate the #65YearsEleven getting your own digital credential. We open a thread where you can get it pic.twitter.com/ChJJHmiDVL — El Once (@CanalOnceTV) February 21, 2024

Although it cannot really replace the plastic that they sent with the photo and the data to keep in a wallet, it is a good gesture to bring this nod to those who enjoyed the program. This lasted almost a decade on the air, until it dropped considerably in audience levels. However, many have in mind the introduction song of the show, as well as the theme that invited people to send their information to the television station and then receive in a few days the long-awaited letter with the official logo and credential.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: At the time I think I saw one of those credentials and I also had to grow up with the program, so I understand the nostalgia that many may have. However, it would be interesting to see which people still have that little plastic in their memory chest.