A new bird flu just arrived it is ramping up among wild bird populations in the United States and that could spell trouble for poultry farmers who have done their best to control this flu epidemic in their flocks.

About 24 million poultry such as chickens and turkeys have already been lostthis is because the cause of their death is linked to this new avian flu, both because they carry the virus, and to prevent its spread, however unlike a similar avian flu outbreak that occurred seven years ago, this is unlikely to end on its own.

This because this new avian flu has a particular virus as it appears to be able to roam wild bird populationswhich can transmit the virus to poultry farms, and while chickens and turkeys with the virus get sick and die quickly, some waterfowl can stay healthy with the virus and carry it over long distances.

Scientists believe wild migratory birds brought this virus to North America a few months ago and since then, more than 40 wild bird species in more than 30 states have tested positive, confirming that the virus strain of this new avian flu is actually appeared in all birds, from crows to pelicans to bald eagles.

“It is somewhat surprising how widespread it is already in North America. It is clearly able to persist and broadcast from year to year in parts of Asia, Europe, Africa and I don’t think we should be surprised if that is the case here. “

he claims Jonathan Runstadler, researcher on the new avian flu at Tufts University.

As the new avian flu virus moves across the country, and potentially settles in the long term, it will encounter new animal species that could be infected. this pathogen will also have the ability to genetically mix with the flu viruses that are already circulating in the United States.

“What it means for the virus in terms of how it evolves, how it changes, we don’t really know”

he claims Richard Webby, researcher on the new avian flu at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

How dangerous is this new bird flu to humans?

So far, the risk to humans seems low, but since related avian flu viruses have entered people repeatedly in the past, public health experts are watching any signs of genetic changes that could make the virus able to transfer to humans.

“We are interested in any avian flu virus that is circulating in domestic poultry or wild birds. Since humans typically do not have prior immunity to these viruses, if they were to become infected and spread the virus to other humans, we could have another pandemic virus on our hands. “

he claims Todd Davis, expert in animal-to-human diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This virus has no genetic features previously associated with related avian influenza that has infected humans, e the only person Note for contracting this particular avian flu virus she was an elderly person in the UK who lived in close contact with ducks; while some of the ducks got sick and died, their owner never had symptoms.

The CDC monitored the health of more than 500 people in 25 states who were exposed to infected birds, Davis says, and although a few dozen people developed flu-like symptoms, all have been tested and none have tested positive for the virus of this new avian flu.

Wildlife experts have long known that a highly pathogenic new avian flu like this was circulating in Europe and Asia, and they worried about the possible threat these viruses could pose to American birds, then, in December 2021, chickens and other birds fell ill and began dying on a farm on the island of Newfoundland in Canada.

The tests then showed that the deadly virus of the new avian flu had crossed the Atlantic.

“The first moment he arrived in North America, it was a warning to us”

he claims Bryan Richards, coordinator of emerging diseases at the US Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center.

In January, government officials announced its arrival in the United States after a wigeon duck in South Carolina tested positive. The last time a dangerous bird flu entered the country, Richards says, the number of cases we detected that particular virus in wild birds was very, very limited.

In reverse, this latest new avian flu virus is found everywhere in sick and dying birds.

“This outbreak in the wild bird population is much larger than we saw in 2014 and 2015. It appears that many more birds have been affected.”

he claims David Stallknecht, researcher on the new avian flu at the University of Georgia.

Waterfowl and birds of prey that eat their corpses are bearing the brunt, in Florida, for example, more than 1,000 lesser scaup ducks succumbed to the virus, while in New Hampshire, about 50 Canadian geese died in a single event. and finally In the Great Plains states, wildlife experts have seen mass deaths in snow geese.

“In addition, there is a host of other species, including black vultures and bald eagles and some of the other scavenger species, which have likely been infected by eating the carcasses of those waterfowl.”

Richards says.

It remains to be seen how much this virus will affect American bird species, in Israel for example, when this virus hit an area where about 40,000 common cranes had gathered for the winter, they lost about 8,000 of these birds over the course of a couple of weeks, so when you start thinking about losing 20% ​​of a specific wild bird population, that’s a rather substantial impact.

The new avirian influence and its impact on herds

Poultry-reared chickens and turkeys have suffered the most deaths and farmers are bracing for even more, not least because the avian flu that struck in 2014 and 2015 resulted in the deaths of over 50 million birds. it has cost the industry billions of dollars. Back then, the largest number of cases occurred in April.

“So I think I’ll hold my breath this month”

he claims Denise Heard, director of research programs for the US Poultry & Egg Association.

The virus has several ways to go from wild birds to poultry, Heard says, and since the latest outbreak, the industry has been working to educate farmers on how to protect their flocks.

“Wild migratory water birds always fly over the top and when they poop, that poop falls to the ground”

he says, explaining that the virus can then be traced to bird houses in boots or inadvertently moved from farm to farm on vehicles.

Heard says there currently appears to be less spread of the virus from farm to farm than was seen during the last major outbreak, but more isolated cases are emerging, perhaps because wild birds are carrying the viruses to farms and areas. courtyard farms.

If this virus persists in wild bird populations, which some scientists believe is likely, poultry farmers may need to learn to live with this problem.

“I hope that’s not the case. I hope that in the United States this infection will die soon and the virus will disappear again like in 2014. But there is no guarantee for that, as we have seen in Europe now that this virus has been present for several consecutive years. “

he claims Ron Fouchier, virologist at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands.

Since December, farmers in Europe have had to cull more than 17 million birds, so the situation here is very similar to the situation in the United States, and:

“And we are seeing massive deaths of wild birds.”

