E.A mixture of washing machine and commercial kitchen mixer, this is what the device looks like that will soon save people from the intensive care unit and death. Polished steel on the outside, a white plastic bag on the inside – if it weren’t for the milky hoses and the laboratory workers in blue hygiene room suits, you could almost overlook the bioreactor, which is the core of the new Biontech plant in Marburg.

The plant plans to use the bioreactors to produce up to one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine annually once it has fully started up; it received approval from the European Medicines Agency a week ago. One billion – enough to vaccinate all citizens of the European Union twice. That would mean that half of the total vaccine production that Biontech and Pfizer have pledged for the global fight against Covid-19 will come from a forested valley in the east of Marburg. This would make the plant one of the world’s largest production facilities for the novel vaccines with messenger RNA.

40 liters are enough for half of Hessen

A tour through the floors of the Biontech factory does not need much space to manufacture such a vaccine for the whole of Europe. The cube-shaped building has six floors on the elongated site of the former Behringwerke, which Biontech – funded by the federal government in vaccine development with 375 million euros – bought in autumn 2020. Not all floors are needed for production, because the most important thing happens in the barrels-sized bioreactor: In a soup of DNA chains and enzymes, the messenger RNA messenger substances of the Bnt162b2 type, which can teach the body how he defends himself against the Covid-19 virus.



Core of production: Biontech employees demonstrate how they produce vaccines in Marburg with a bioreactor (center) (simulation).

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml





In principle, the reactor is an oversized mixer, says one employee. A rotor on the floor constantly mixes the broth, sensors continuously monitor the pressure and temperature – enzymes work best at 37 degrees Celsius. After a good two days, the reactor has done its job: it has produced 30 to 40 liters of liquid full of messenger RNA, from which seven to eight million doses can later be obtained. This milky, watery soup is filled in special transport bags which together weigh about as much as two full cases of beer and which fit in any trunk. The actual production only takes a few hours, they say, but there is also preparation, follow-up and documentation.

In the second production step, the mRNA soup is then concentrated and cleaned of foreign substances. In the end, each batch contains just a few hundred grams of pure mRNA – roughly as much as a full coffee mug, which is enough to vaccinate every inhabitant of the Rhine-Main area twice.



Factory with history: Biontech building in the former Behring factory in the east of Marburg

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml





In the third production step, the so-called formulation, the messenger substances are given a protective shell made of lipids so that they can penetrate into the lymph nodes after the injection. The Marburg plant needs a total of five days for all three production steps. For the last part, the filling and packaging in small bottles – six cans of two milliliters each – there are no systems in Marburg. That is why partner companies such as Pfizer in Belgium and soon also Sanofi in Frankfurt-Höchst are taking on this task.

Just 160 employees – 35 to 40 per shift – are needed in the Biontech plant in production, plus a similar number in logistics and quality assurance. So that none of them drag even a single particle of dirt into the reactor, a lot of space is used for changing rooms, washing facilities, safety gates and wide corridors. Everyone who wants to enter the floor has to put on special protective clothing, plastic goggles come over the eyes, and disposable overcoats over the shoes, which you have to put on while standing on one leg so that they only touch the floor behind a yellow line. The employees in production receive even more special protective clothing. With the cloth helmets and plastic visors on, they look like they’re supposed to be starring in science fiction films about a pandemic outbreak. The vast majority of what the factory uses is therefore not vaccine ingredients, but hygienic disposable packaging and protective suits.