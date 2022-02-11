The conference of the Dubai International Academy of Laser and Aesthetic Medicine, and the Dubai International Academy of Dermatology (Diad-Dial), revealed the approval of new biological drugs for the treatment of psoriasis in the country.

Dr. Fayza Al Ali, a consultant dermatologist and chair of the Dubai International Bilateral Academy of Dermatology, Laser and Aesthetic Medicine Conference (Diad-Dial), explained that 6 new drugs have been discovered in the world to treat psoriasis, some of which have been approved within the country and included in treatment programs in hospitals.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the conference, Al Ali stated that the advantages of biological medicines are that they increase the remission period of the disease and reduce its severity, especially since psoriasis is a chronic disease, and the effectiveness of these medicines is higher and greater than other traditional medicines, but their cost is high compared to other medicines. In the recent period, it was approved to give it to children from the age of six years.

She indicated that the prevalence of psoriasis ranges between 10-20% in the country, while hereditary eczema is more common and reaches 30%.

Dr. Fayza stated that the conference includes the latest scientific findings in the field of dermatology and skin tissue pathology, and on the other hand, the latest trends and methods of cosmetic medicine. The conference program on its first day includes a number of scientific sessions, lectures and workshops in a number of halls in parallel with a group of Valuable lectures by the world’s brightest doctors in the field of dermatology, where Professor Derek Alston from the United States will begin by reviewing the latest scientific research published in the latest publications of the American Academy of Dermatology Manual.

The activities of the fourth session of the conference of the International Academy of Dermatology and the International Academy of Laser and Aesthetic Medicine will be held in Dubai at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dubai, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, and the conference activities will continue from 10 to 12 February 2022.



