All those new biofuels are expensive and kind to the environment, but they kill your car.

And we continue to bash our Great Leaders. While we can provide wonderful commentary without having to pay any form of responsibility, they have to jump through all kinds of hoops in The Hague to ensure that we still have a bit of fresh air in the coming years.

For example, we receive a subsidy worth a non-detachable towbar to get an electric car. Always handy if you are just 1,000 short to buy the Jaguar I-Pace of your dreams. Another method is to adjust the fuel for the fossil cars that are still on the road.

New biofuels

That is exactly what will happen. This is because there will be more bioethanol in the standard fuels. This is initially a lot more expensive than regular petrol. It is of course the intention that the motorist pays for these costs. They will increase by about a dime. Don’t forget that the excise tax credit will soon go off in two steps. So in a year you will pay 30 cents extra for a liter of peut.

But – to quote Youp van ‘t Hek – the story is not yet ready. Even more bio-ethanol is bad for the engines of older cars, mopeds, motorcycles and outboard engines. The increase in biofuels (from E5 to E10) turned out badly for the owners of the above vehicles.

De Aanslag (not from Mulisch, but from bioethanol)

There are two very bad things about biofuels. First, you are stuck with rubber and plastic. Bioethanol eventually eats through that, so you have to replace pipes and tubes sooner. A bigger problem is for the people who don’t use their vehicle often. Think indeed of yes, classics, boats, motorcycles and so on. If the bioethanol has been in the tank and pipes for a while, you will get an attack of that junk. This then causes blockages.

So from E5 to E10 was actually the maximum, because cars are still suitable for that. The problem with biofuels is that we have a rather old fleet. On average, a car is ten years old and with the insanely high taxes, few new clean cars are added. Ergo, we are going from an old car to an old car and both are therefore not suitable for even more bio-ethanol.

