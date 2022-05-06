Karine Jean-Pierre herself spoke of a “historic moment” when she joined Jen Psaki at the lectern in front of the press in the White House on Thursday. Next Friday, she will succeed Psaki as President’s spokeswoman – the first black and first openly lesbian woman to hold the post. “I know this is a big step for many groups that I stand by and have always stood by in my career,” said Jean-Pierre. It is an honor and a privilege to stand behind this podium.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

However, this place is not new to her. Since Biden’s election, the 44-year-old woman has been Psaki’s first deputy, whom Jean-Pierre called her “friend, colleague and partner in truth” when announcing the personnel in the White House. For the last two years, she has attended almost every press briefing Psakis has to offer. “I’m going to cry,” she said with a laugh, but with a trembling voice, before asking Jean-Pierre next to her for the announcement. Jean-Pierre, who was born in Martinique and grew up in New York, worked in the White House when Biden was still vice president under President Barack Obama and later on Biden’s campaign team.

She takes office at a politically turbulent time. There are still six months until the midterm elections, in which the Democrats want to defend their thin majority in both houses of Congress. Biden is under pressure from high gas prices and inflation, which is at its worst in forty years. Two weeks ago, the President also admitted to having made mistakes in communication. “What worries me is that I’ve been so focused on the immediate emergency that we haven’t sold the American people what we actually did,” Biden said at an event in Seattle in late April.

Conflict of Interest Concerns

Biden wrote of Jean-Pierre Thursday that she “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity required of this difficult task, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating the work of the Biden-Harris take over administration on behalf of the American people”. Jean-Pierre will be a “strong voice” for him and the government.

Jean-Pierre will have to face almost daily questions from the press when he takes office – a format that was reintroduced after Donald Trump’s move to Biden. Almost a year ago, she became the second black woman (after George HW Bush’s deputy press secretary, Judy Smith, in 1991) to hold a televised briefing on behalf of Psaki for the first time. Some had seen that as an application for their successor. In addition to Jean-Pierre, the name of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has also been circulating in recent weeks. Psaki, who will switch to MSNBC, had already announced in January 2021 that she wanted to do the job for about a year.







Following the decision for Jean-Pierre, some expressed concerns about a conflict of interest. Because the partner of the future Biden spokeswoman, with whom she has a seven-year-old daughter, is the CNN political journalist Suzanne Malveaux. Psaki said of her successor that she will “give a voice to many”. In a 2010 Obama administration video encouraging young people who are being bullied because of their sexual orientation, Jean-Pierre shared her own experience. “By the time I was five, I knew I was different. And I thought it was my fault,” she said. Shame kept her from revealing herself to the family for years. But she advised young people to “really be yourself”: “Because it gets better.”