Legislation establishes unprecedented rules to combat nepotism and for hiring public employees

The new Bidding Law for the Union, States and Municipalities comes into force this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023). The most notable new rule in the legislation is the powers of public servants and administrative units in hiring employees.

The processes will preferably be carried out via the internet. In-person bids must be made in exceptional cases, requiring justification and, depending on the case, audio or video recording.

The changes were established by Law No. 14,133, of 2021sanctioned in April of that year by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The new rule already was valid on a non-obligatory basis since April. The obligation begins in December. The limit was determined by decision of the TCU (Court Union accounts).

O Union Public Ministry listed what are the biggest changes to the law. Read the highlights below: