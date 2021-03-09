Microsoft has officially welcomed Bethesda, and with it, a new stage opens at Xbox Game Studios. The Xbox game development infrastructure has grown rapidly with the inclusion of up to 8 new studios and many important possibilities going forward. And in this acquisition they still do not decide to clarify what will happen to the developments and their exclusivity on Xbox consoles. What does seem to be a reality is that Xbox Game Pass will benefit from all this and will do so immediately. In fact, it has been confirmed that New Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this week.
In the statement sent via Xbox Wire where Microsoft welcomes Bethesda, it has been stated that one of the first steps that will be carried out to celebrate this, is to add new games to Microsoft’s subscription service. New Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this week, so keep an eye out for the regular channels to see how new games are added to those announced for March.
Thank you to all of our players for joining us on this incredible journey and to the millions of Bethesda fans around the world. Now that we are a team, we can start working together on the future that lies ahead. We will have more to share on what’s next for our teams later this year. In the meantime, to properly celebrate this special moment,
We will add additional Bethesda games to Xbox Game Pass later this week. Stay tuned for more details!
At the end of the note, after confirming the arrival of all their studios and leaving the door open to the development of exclusive games for Xbox and PC, they wanted to join in this good news with a celebration. With this they have not given clues about that event that is speculated to welcome Bethesda and talk about the future. What they did want to confirm is that to celebrate this alliance, New Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this week.
Now we might have to choose between those games that are not included in Xbox Game Pass, knowing that in recent months there has been a constant count of games that have been added to the service. See example of DOOM Eternal, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Rage 2, knowing that there are still many others who They could be added, both from the Xbox One catalog, as well as from the Xbox 360. In fact, we have seen how those licenses that define Bethesda as part of Xbox Game Pass have been added in the statement.
It is clear that this deal can be very lucrative, although to this day they have not positioned themselves around how they will act with the licenses they would have acquired together with Bethesda. What does seem obvious is that Xbox and PC users, especially if they are Xbox Game Pass subscribers, will be able to enjoy all these games in a much more direct way. And perhaps better than that, is knowing that your games will not have an exit date from the Microsoft service.
