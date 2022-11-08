Is Benelli’s latest light naked a breath of fresh air in the naked genre or just a storm in a teacup? Based on the parallel twin of the now well-known TRK 502, the Italo-Chinese are in any case fishing the old Tornado name out of the ditch.

For the uninitiated among us; the Tornado was the superbike that brought Benelli back to the global scene in the late 1990s. A rather spectacular device based on a fiery three-cylinder and of course known for the cooling fins in the rear that had to keep the radiator (in the same rather different place) at the right temperature. well, that was one thing. After the (inevitable bankruptcy) there is not much left of the Italian Benelli from then, it is the Chinese who are now in charge. This will yield results in terms of sales figures. For example, the TRK 502 has been the best-selling motorcycle in Italy for some time.

Well, on that basis Benelli now comes with the fresh-looking Tornado Twin 500. That there will be more Tornado’s (based on the new 800, for example) seems a matter of time since Benelli himself indicates that the design of the 500 model will stand for a new naked generation. That’s good news then. We know the basics, the two-cylinder engine is good for 48 hp @ 8,500 rpm and a top torque of 46 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The engine covers have been redesigned as well as the exhaust system and airbox, the latter two in view of increasingly strict emissions regulations.

The tubular steel frame is robust, but does not guarantee the lightest bicycle part in motorcycling, as witnessed by the 199 kg that puts the 500 roadworthy on the scale. Benelli’s are notoriously on the heavy side. A 50mm UPSD fork provides the feedback, two radially mounted four-piston calipers bite into a set of (hefty) 320 mm discs. So that looks fine. Just like it fully equipped 5” TFT dashboard including bluetooth connectivity and the LED lighting all around.

The Japanese need to pay attention, did we mention that? Oh yes, and we are just as curious about delivery and prices as you are, as soon as we know more you will read it here.