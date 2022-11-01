Australia has always been a a place that fascinates and intrigues also for its faunaand according to a recent study published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Researchright here it would be discovered a new species of bee.

The new unusual-looking bee species was discovery in the bush in Perthin Western Australia, with a broad muzzle similar to that of a dog (obviously with relative proportions), and precisely because of its canine projection, the species has been called Leioproctus zephyrin honor of the study’s author, Dr. Kit Prendergast of Curtin University pet dog Zephyr.

The new discovery belongs to the highly diverse genus Leioproctus, which consists of more than 300 species of bees located throughout Australasia and temperate South America.

“Leioproctus zephyr has a very restricted distribution, until now present only in seven locations in the southwest [Western Australia]”

explains Prendergast in a note. The paper goes on to describe the intensely picky eating habits of the species, which feed on only a few species of flowering Jacksonia shrubs.

But besides the snout, what is special about this new species of bee?

The specimen of this new bee species was collected using a small net bag, called entomological network, during a study of native bee populations of residential areas and bushland surrounding urbanized Western Australia; the research author, Prendergast, noted the unusual appearance of the bee’s protruding snout and, after consulting with Dr. Terry Houston of the Western Australian Museum, found that the species had yet to be scientifically described, despite having been first collected in 1979.

Distinct from all other species of the genus Leioproctus, both sexes of Leioproctus zephyr have a large medial ridge running along the center of the clypeus – the shield-shaped front part of the bee’s head – protruding prominently in the upper half. despite its relatively huge protruding snout, this little bee has an average body length of only 6 to 6.9 millimeters (0.24-0.27 inches).

Given that the species has just received formal identification despite its identifiable distinguishing features, it can be assumed that populations in the area are not abundant. Considering the narrow distribution of only 40 square kilometers (15.4 square miles) and the limited dietary options of Leioproctus zephyr, Prendergast details a conservation concern for the species that could only be exacerbated by the continued urbanization of these population centers.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!