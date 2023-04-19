Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann, Johannes Welte

Bears are probably roaming around in Germany and Austria again. Fresh footprints have been discovered and there are sightings.

Rosenheim – A bear is on the move in Germany: The State Office for the Environment (LfU) announced on Monday evening (April 17, 2023) that fresh footprints of a brown bear were found in the Bavarian Oberland. And there are also sightings of bears in Austria, there are probably two animals there.

It was just two weeks ago that a bear fatally attacked a 26-year-old jogger in Italy. Now the bear Gaia, the sister of the “problem bear” Bruno, has been captured. Bruno was active in 2006 and was shot by order of the Bavarian state government. So it can’t be about Bruno or Gaia.

Bear track spotted: It’s probably the same animal as at the G7 summit

But the bear, which could currently be in the districts of Miesbach and Rosenheim, may have been noticed in this country before. The last time a bear caused a stir and killed 15 sheep was in summer shortly before the G7 summit in Elmau. It is still unclear whether it is the same bear that has now been sighted in Bavaria.

“An individualization based on footprints is not possible,” said the LfU spokesman and referred to the rules of conduct when encountering wild animals. Interest groups, authorities and representatives of livestock farmers have been informed.

After the last traces in the district of Bad Tölz, there were reports of wildlife cameras in Tyrol bordering Bavaria and of bear sightings in the districts of Miesbach and Rosenheim. So it is likely that they are the same animal.

Two bears on the move in Tyrol and Bavaria?

It could even be two bears: how Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA white, the bear or bears were photographed by wildlife cameras in the southern Mangfall mountains and in the adjacent Brandenberg Alps in the Tyrolean area, i.e. not far from the Bavarian border. There were photos and eyewitness reports in March when a hunter reported seeing a large and a small animal. A bear had killed at least three sheep on an alpine pasture near the Bavarian border near the Hinteres Sonnwendjoch. Traces of a female alpine farmer were also found near feeding stations for red deer, as well as a sheep kill in October 2022, which was confirmed by DNA.

Two bears had been reported in the Austrian district of Kufstein. “And they are back with us,” said district master hunter Michael Lamprecht in March at a hunters’ meeting. In order to prevent “bear tourism”, he did not want to name the whereabouts of the animals.

Bears in Tyrol: gnawed deer skeleton discovered

In the border area from Tyrol to the Bavarian Allgäu, the government of Tyrol reports a second brown bear: “Yesterday (April 17, 2023, d. Red) traces of a bear in the snow were reported to us in the Lechtal,” reports Christa Entstrasser-Müller, spokeswoman for the Tyrolean Deputy Governor Josef Geisler (ÖVP). Next: “The skeleton of a deer was also discovered.” The deer carcass was already very gnawed, which is why it is no longer possible to remove DNA traces.

The site is in the community of Stanzach am Lech on the border to the Allgäu Alps. However, the authorities are not worried about this special animal: as early as 2019, a bear in the Reutte municipality fell into a photo trap, according to Entstrasser-Müller it could be the identical animal that is now leaving the tracks near Stanzach. It should behave inconspicuously. (cgsc)