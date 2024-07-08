Home page World

The Elena beach in the village of Posillipo on the Gulf of Naples.

Want to go to the beach? That’s no longer possible in the seaside resort of Posillipo in Italy. Anyone who doesn’t reserve online the day before will be denied access to the beach.

Posillipo – The Italian seaside resort of Posillipo offers breathtaking views of the Gulf of Naples from the beach. However, since the beginning of June 2024, only people with prior Online reservation visit the beach. This applies to tourists and locals alike. The new regulation is causing discontent among activists and residents.

New rule in Italy sparks protest: Anyone wanting to go to the beach must reserve the day before

Bathers in Posillipo must now reserve their spots for three beaches online one day in advance. According to Naples Today There are 25 places available at the Ideal lido, 25 places at the Elena lido and 450 places at the Sirena lido. Each user can make up to three reservations per week, and the system is accessible from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are generally free. The problem, however, is that places are booked up quickly.

Even locals are not allowed access without a reservation. Italian activists from the group “Free Sea” protested in early June by entering the beach without a reservation. “We want to give the Neapolitans back the sea without restrictions,” said Giuliano Esposito of “Free Sea” according to the newspaper defaultAccording to the reservation platform, there is an exception only for people over 70 years of age, who have access without online reservationas long as there are still places available. Five percent of the places are being reserved for this purpose, it is said.

Free beach access for everyone? Why resistance is also emerging here

The problem of restricted beach use is not limited to the area around Naples: many Italian beaches are privately owned. In regions such as Tuscany, almost all beaches are privatized, reports RepublicIn Lignano Sabbiadoro, the figure is 83 percent and in Liguria, over 80 percent. The private operators have concessions and earn a lot of money by renting out loungers and parasols. Two loungers and a parasol can sometimes cost 45 euros, as the consumer protection association Codacons found out.

On some beaches, families pay for a day at the sea according to Codacons even up to 700 euros. But that could now change: The group “Free Sea” and the consumer protection association Codacons refer to a ruling by the Council of State in April 2024, according to which expired concessions are no longer valid. “These beaches are free again and anyone can put up a parasol or lay out a towel there,” it said in a Message from activistsCodacons also stresses that the concessions have expired and that the beaches should remain freely accessible to all citizens.

The discussion about the beach concessions is, however, complex. Even the EU is now having a say and has called on Italy to put the concessions out to tender across Europe and transparently from 2024. What could please the activists is, in turn, met with resistance from the lido owners. Many families have been running the lidos for generations – and now see their existence threatened.