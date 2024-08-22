From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 08/22/2024 – 17:49

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said this Thursday, the 22nd, that the government will talk to Congress about the possibility of the hearing of the name to be nominated for the presidency of the Central Bank taking place in the Senate during the “white recess” of the parliamentarians, who are working at a reduced pace before the municipal elections in October.

“Everything is planned for a conversation between the Senate and Planalto about the possibility of holding the hearing during this blank recess process, so to speak. Exactly to avoid any kind of problem with them,” Haddad told journalists at the ministry.

According to the minister, the forecast for the announcement of the nominees depends on the Senate’s “sympathy” towards the issue.

Haddad said he believes that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva already has the name of the new president of the Central Bank “in mind” and that he has already asked for suggestions for the other positions that will be vacant on the board of the agency.

According to seven sources heard by Reuters, the current director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo, is well established to replace the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who has been in the post since 2019, nominated by former president Jair Bolsonaro, and has a mandate until the end of this year.

According to Haddad, the announcement of the nomination for the head of the monetary authority will not necessarily occur together with that of the new directors, who will have to be appointed by the government by the end of the year, as the other nominations would depend on the space available in Lula’s schedule to know the names considered.