In recent weeks, rumors about the new installment in the Battlefield franchise have only grown. First, with the possibility that the game would be set in modern times, which would mean seeing a game like Battlefield 3 again; and then with the possibility of all cities being fully destructible in Battlefield 6.

Following the confirmation by EA that news will be known during the spring, a new leak from Tom Henderson, known on YouTube as TheLongSensation, has allegedly released new details of Battlefield 6.

New Battlefield 6 Details Leaked

As we have already commented, one of the Battlefield 6 details that Henderson has shared has been the one related to the destruction of the stages. According to him, players can expect large-scale, dynamic destruction effects, with virtually every building on the game’s maps being destructible.

Henderson also claims that Battlefield 6 will see the return of 4-player squads, and that multiple squads can be included within a single unit. Of course, this will mean revisiting the Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon classes. Something else he adds is that Battlefield 6 will also have a free mode, which will most likely be a battle royale, to compete with Call of Duty: Warzone.

EA talks about the new Battlefield

Another of the new details of Battlefield 6 that has been revealed is that of the battle passes, which would work as seasons with a duration of between 8 and 10 weeks. In addition, the title would have cross-play on all platforms, so that Xbox One players could play without problem with those of Xbox Series X | S or PlayStation 5.

Of course, it should be noted that all this is nothing more than mere rumors, so we will have to wait for EA to pronounce itself to know how much of this information will or will not be true.