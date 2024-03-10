Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 8:01

The machine market is heading towards a new configuration in the coming years: on one side, there will be companies controlled by banks, with private capital and greater flexibility to charge lower prices. On the other, the sector's challengers. Traditional conglomerates have the challenge of integrating two distinct legacies, while independent companies need to develop banking offerings and attract customers to them. The battle is therefore more even than it seems at first glance.

The Network, which belongs to Itaú Unibanco, overcame the first barrier: in 2023, it assumed leadership in the sector after integration with the bank reached small and medium-sized companies. This movement took around four years, during which time the card market gained a strong rival with the arrival of Pix. Even so, the market reached R$1 trillion in operations in the fourth quarter of last year, and the Network processed 23.6% of this volume.

It is this integration that Bradesco and Banco do Brasil seek for Cielo, which they wish to withdraw from the Stock Exchange along the lines of what Itaú did with the Network 12 years ago. If the delisting is completed, the three biggest forces in the sector, a group that includes Getnet, will be companies without minority shareholders and which will, in theory, be able to charge lower prices. Translation: for these banks, acquiring is no longer a business in itself but has become a banking tool.

The consultant and president of Boanerges & Cia, Boanerges Ramos Freire, states that payment processing has become a gateway, first to credit and then to other products, such as cash management and insurance. “These companies need to move more strongly towards recreating themselves, and that means getting out of the world of card-based payments,” he says.

“We have to have the view that the bank is much bigger than the acquirer, and one bank competes with the other by attracting more customers”, says the founding partner of Colink Business Consulting, Edson Luiz dos Santos. “When the bank fights for the accounts of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the acquirer helps to acquire them, and not the other way around.”

Construction

The companies that entered this market after opening in 2010 made this calculation. PagBank launched a digital bank in 2019, after purchasing the former Banco Brasileiro de Negócios (BBN). The business was created to serve merchants who used PagSeguro machines, but it was a success with the individual public, which reached almost 11 million active customers last year.

The company considers this base a strength, but has focused its efforts on products and services for merchants. “During 2023, we focus on offering financial products and services and the most suitable current account for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs”, says CEO, Alexandre Magnani. To make it clear that it is also a bank, the company extended the PagBank brand to its entire business last year.

Stone and Mercado Pago did not comment on this matter. At Stone, the strategic plan for the next three years aims to bring the credit portfolio to R$5.5 billion by 2027, boosting adjusted net profit to R$4.3 billion. In the first nine months of last year, the accumulated numbers were R$113.5 million and R$994 million, respectively.

Mercado Pago, which serves customers and merchants inside and outside Mercado Livre, has made an effort to associate the brand with that of the controller and become better known to the general public. Last year, it processed US$34.7 billion in transactions in Latin America, but did not detail how much of that came from Brazil.

Reconstruction

The three leaders have the controllers' products and services available, but to access them, they have to integrate with them. The systems of large banks were built to operate independently of acquirers, and vice versa. The same happens with commercial teams.

“We had several people talking to the customer, eventually each one wanting to show that their product was the best”, says Angelo Russomanno, director of the Network. Market leadership made the company a paradigm in the sector, but it took time: the process began in 2020, eight years after the delisting of the Stock Exchange, by larger companies, and reached SMEs last year.

The union is also about systems. “If we don’t understand where the offer fits, in the medium term, we will be lost. The model needs to work in any scenario”, says Cassio Schmitt, CEO of Getnet. Unlike Rede, the company did not become a channel within Santander, and has signed other agreements, including with financial institutions, to distribute products.

If Cielo leaves the Stock Exchange, it will face an additional challenge: control by two banks, which are partners and competitors. “It could be that tomorrow the partners divide the company”, says Santos, from Colink, mentioning the example of Credicard, divided between Itaú and Citi in the past. “The move by Cielo, and Bradesco and Banco do Brasil, is to try to recover the market.”

Cielo and Bradesco did not comment. BB's Vice President of Financial Management and Investor Relations, Geovanne Tobias, stated that the two banks are long-time partners in companies closed through the holding company EloPar, where they intend to take Cielo.

“This partnership is governed by mature shareholder agreements and a solid governance structure that have allowed the growth of companies such as Elo, Livelo and Alelo. We therefore believe that the delisting of Cielo under the Elopar structure will also be beneficial to our partnership,” he said in a note.