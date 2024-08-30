This year Batman video games will be supported by the launch of Arkham Shadow, which will be exclusive to no more and no less than Meta Quest 3but beyond that it is not known what Warner want to do with the property, after all Rocksteady is busy with the failed Suicide Squad. However, it seems that they have not given up and they already have another release in their plans, but this time leaving old sagas and going for the current universe of films.
It is mentioned that a new game in the franchise is in development, but this time it will focus on the universe of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. David Zaslav, director of Warner Bros. Discoveryhas confirmed that the company does not plan to get rid of its video game division, considering it too valuable to leave. The strategy includes a collaboration between all its divisions and its intellectual properties, highlighting that this new project will be part of the expansion of the universe of The Batmanwhich already has the series The Penguin in MAX.
While specific details of the development of this new game are still unknown, it has been noted that its focus is on leveraging its established franchises, such as the aforementioned and those of DC’s future. The recent meeting between Zaslav and Gunnar Wiedenfelsthe company’s CFO, revealed that the decision to move forward with this project is part of a strategy to strengthen its presence in the video game market, especially after the losses suffered with the game Suicide Squad.
Despite the lack of concrete information about the new title, the announcement has generated expectations in the industry. Internal collaboration in Warner Bros. suggests that the project could be a key piece in the expansion of the universe of Robert Pattinson, although it remains to be seen how this will materialise and whether it will be able to fill the financial gap left by other recent projects.
In the meantime, users will be able to experience the new features at the end of the year with the launch of virtual reality.
Via: Puck News
Author’s note: Batman is a very important character, so his next game should be treated with a pinch of salt. But it remains to be seen if they don’t screw things up in the end.
