While specific details of the development of this new game are still unknown, it has been noted that its focus is on leveraging its established franchises, such as the aforementioned and those of DC’s future. The recent meeting between Zaslav and Gunnar Wiedenfelsthe company’s CFO, revealed that the decision to move forward with this project is part of a strategy to strengthen its presence in the video game market, especially after the losses suffered with the game Suicide Squad.

Despite the lack of concrete information about the new title, the announcement has generated expectations in the industry. Internal collaboration in Warner Bros. suggests that the project could be a key piece in the expansion of the universe of Robert Pattinson, although it remains to be seen how this will materialise and whether it will be able to fill the financial gap left by other recent projects.

In the meantime, users will be able to experience the new features at the end of the year with the launch of virtual reality.

Via: Puck News

Author’s note: Batman is a very important character, so his next game should be treated with a pinch of salt. But it remains to be seen if they don’t screw things up in the end.