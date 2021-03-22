The Buenos Aires government ratified that it will use the vaccines that arrived on the weekend and this Monday to advance with vaccination of those over 80 years of age. However, the City hopes to end this population to begin with the enrollment of the +70s, although it is not yet clear when it will happen. The registry would be open to all residents, regardless of the amount of vaccines that are available.

According to official figures, the City has already been vaccinated 98,182 over 80. And there are a few 52,000 registered. From the Sputnik V that arrived on Friday the Capital received 22,800 that will begin to apply this Tuesday. And until this Monday afternoon, it was not confirmed how many doses of component 1 will get from the plane that landed a few hours ago in Ezeiza. If the usual calculation is respected, the number would be similar, which would be close to completing the pattern of +80.

The Buenos Aires government began vaccination by implementing an online shift system that it was enabled as the vaccines entered. During the initial hours of the first day of registration for people over 80 the website stopped working. But after a couple of hours it normalized and a few 150 thousand over 80.

In the Province of Buenos Aires there is also a registration but, unlike the City system, it allows all Buenos Aires residents to register; Y shift allocation does not follow priorities by age. For this reason, it happens that there are people in their 70s vaccinated before those over 80. The same happens with those between 18 and 59 years old and are within the risk groups for pre-existing diseases.

The City of Buenos Aires will use the dose of the new batch of Sputnik V vaccines to advance with the immunization of those over 80 years of age. Photo: Maxi Failla

According to information from the City’s Department of Statistics and Censuses -project data based on the last national census of 2010- in Buenos Aires there are 148,787 residents aged 80 and over. While those who are between 70 and 74 years old are 122,866; and 99,037 those between 75 and 79 years old. These last two groups They will have to continue waiting for the registration to be enabled.

.This, according to the most optimistic calculations, It could happen next week if the vaccination of those over 80 is completed. However, it is not yet known when new doses will arrive to vaccinate them, since a shipment of 3 million vaccines from the Chinese laboratory is pending Sinopharm, but they are not approved for those over 60.

From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health they explained that there is a delay between the reception of the vaccines and the implementation of the application operation. Thus, those of the batch that arrived on Friday will begin to apply this Tuesday and the rest of the week. But there will be more delays with which they arrived this Monday.

About this last shipment, 300,000 doses are from component 1 and another 200,000 from 2.

The new arrivals of Sputnik V vaccines will be used by the City to advance immunization of those over 80 years of age.

The arrival of vaccines

Between Friday and Monday afternoon, 800,000 doses of vaccines arrived in the country Sputnik V. In the Buenos Aires government the decision is to advance with the groups over 60, in order to complete the first stages of the vaccination plan.

Until this Monday, Argentina received 4,880,540 doses. According to the official vaccination monitor, until Friday 5.53% of the population had been vaccinated with the first dose and 1.33% had the second dose. Although it is a long way from mass vaccination, supply problems affect the vast majority of countries in the world. According to Unicef, 18 countries account for 88% of the doses distributed, among which are central countries, such as the United States, Israel, Great Britain and Canada.

For its part, as of Friday the City had received a total of 352,800 doses, of which 86.9% have already applied. With the first dose, 240,924 people were vaccinated. With the second, 65,549 were already immunized. In addition to the elderly, the Government of Buenos Aires has almost completed the vaccination with the first dose for health personnel and also began to vaccinate 16,000 teachers and non-teachers of the initial and primary levels of educational institutions.

