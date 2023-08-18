Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Split

In the debate, one aspect is often mumbled: more than half of the children at risk of poverty live in families with a migration background. The challenges are different there. A comment.

Munich – The planned basic child security “for everyone” sounds so heartwarming that only cool misers like Finance Minister Christian Lindner can have anything against it. Or? No: beware of such hasty judgments. The major project of the Green Federal Family Minister Paus contains good improvements, for example for single parents. The basic direction is logical that a sustainable country must lift its children out of the poverty trap. But unfortunately the Paus plan breathes an excess of redistribution.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Lisa Paus (Greens) are arguing about how much money should be available for the introduction of basic child security. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Collage

In the debate, one aspect is often mumbled: more than half of the children at risk of poverty live in families with a migration background. The challenges are different there. Higher cash transfers do not solve the problems in many cases, more language support (also for parents!), attractive daycare programs with compulsory attendance, well-equipped focal schools would be more effective. More importantly, get the parents to work. Increased social transfers are counterproductive: the gap between those who work and those who get by on state benefits is getting smaller. And the incentive to migrate to the social system is greater.

Lindner does not have to be accused of being socially cold when it comes to basic child security

With citizen money, the traffic light has already made the serious distance mistake; In addition, there are increasing indications that the extension to Ukrainian refugees was not a good idea. Lindner now takes a critical look at the basic child security and also asks who pays for it. He’s right. And after the already massive increase in child benefit, child allowance and basic income standard rate, you don’t have to be accused of being socially cold. (Christian Deutschlaender)