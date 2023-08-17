Tomorrow evening at San Nicola the championship debut. Between the posts the new signing Brenno. Edjouma is also ready and should still end up on the bench. In attack confirmations for Diaw next to the young Nasti and one between Sibilli and Menez

Franco Cirici

How do I change Bari in 5 days? Michele Mignani has the need, the obligation to review the connotations of the team that fell at home against Parma, before August 15th. There is the first championship showcase, an illustrious guest like Palermo, 8,000 season-ticket holders and at least 6,000 paying customers to satisfy. Bari’s dish is always rich, now the team must be too. Especially in the light of the latest arrivals which will allow the coach, starting tomorrow evening, to make some important changes to the starting eleven.

THE NEW ONES — The first confirmation: Brenno is ready and will be in goal for his debut at San Nicola. The transfer for the Brazilian arrived on time. "We have the goalkeeper we were looking for after Caprile". The Bari coach immediately opened the door of trust for him. Speaking of transfers, the one relating to the Frenchman Edjouma, taken from Steaua Bucharest, also arrived in the morning. "He can play both as a midfielder and as an attacking midfielder – explains Mignani-, we had been following him for a month. In some respects he can be compared to Folorunsho". He's ready, but it's risky that he'll play from the start, having only had a couple of training sessions with his new teammates. In midfield, however, Maiello will certainly return.

ATTACK — Something substantial should change, in the front 3. "Diaw will be there," Mignani anticipated. Next to him it is easy to launch the young Nasti, who appeared in excellent condition since the cup challenge. It's about figuring out who will be the third man on the front line. It all depends on Menez's not exactly optimal physical conditions. If the Frenchman doesn't make it, it would be the turn of the ex Pisan Sibilli, one of the brightest against Parma.