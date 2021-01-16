S.e since 2017, the graffiti artist Banksy has been running his “The Walled Off” hotel in a part of Bethlehem controlled by Israel on what was once Palestinian territory. The literally walled hotel with the advertising “worst view in the world” – namely of the barrier on the border between Israel and the West Bank – is itself an art installation and has long been a tourist attraction for visitors from all over the world. From 2017 to 2020, Banksy designed an edition to be bought exclusively as souvenirs for guests in the hotel’s gift shop. With this he, who was probably born in 1974 in Bristol, England, remained true to the principle of scarcity of his work, which is Banksy’s trademark alongside the anonymity that has been preserved to this day.

This singular bric-a-brac from the West Bank shows the fortifications in a rather crumbling state. And every now and then a hooded figure appears in the small sculptures made of polymer resin, writing or spraying graffiti on the walls. They are individually and visibly lovingly painted by local artisans under Banksy’s guidance – on some of the pieces there are miniature graffiti by himself: unaggressive, ironic mimicry of the real wall in Palestine. It is clear what he, who sees himself as a socially active artist in principle, wants to demonstrate: With the ailing appearance covered by brightly colored lettering and stencil decorations, he pictorially anticipates the removal of this barrier, which exists despite all protests, in the tiny Works of art.









The possibly dubious aftertaste of the at least commercial objects is countered again and again by their joke: “Make Hummus Not Walls”. There is a total of around 150 copies; it has long since been sold out. Some of them are multiple, in different designs, which makes them unique. The proceeds went into the maintenance of the “Walled Off” hotel. Now she has brought together an opulent art book by the Flemish author Marc Pairon, which is very graphically designed and published by the Charles Catteau Foundation in Belgium, under the title “Banksy – The Walled Off Art Editions Are Sold Out!” The nine to thirteen centimeter high pieces of the wall are documented in two hundred photographs, as a rarity that is sought after by collectors.