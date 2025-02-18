Cybercriminals have found a new way for Make scams to unsuspecting users in Spain. Through the impersonation of the identity of banking entities, they deceive the victims to share the screen of their device, which allows them to access their financial information. The National Police has warned about the increase of this type of fraud and has indicated some key signals to detect them, such as calls from unknown numbers or pressures to act urgently.

How does it work? A simple message on WhatsApp can become the entrance door to a bank robbery. In recent months, a new strategy of cybercriminals has been detected to deceive victims and get access to their accounts. This time, the trick is not a malicious link or a request for personal data, but something even more dangerous: A video call.

Under the excuse of an urgent problem with the bank account, the scammers convince users to share their screen. Once they do, criminals can see the bank access credentials and take control of money in minutes. How to avoid falling into the trap?

The deception begins with an alert message

The first step of this scam follows an already known pattern: the impersonation of identity. The criminals pass through a banking entityusing an unknown number but with the name and logo of the bank in its WhatsApp profile.

The message they send is alarming: They notify an alleged error in the user’s account, a suspicious movement or a problem with the safety of online banking. Everything is designed to generate concern and get the victim to respond immediately.

If the person falls into the trap and responds to the message, The next step is the video call. That’s where fraud occurs.

The video call and device control

Once the victim accepts the call, the scammers ask him to share the screen of his mobile so that they can “help him solve the problem.” This is the key moment of deception.

When the user follows the instructions and access their bank application, criminals can see their credentials and any necessary data to access the account live. In some cases, They also try to install remote access software to control the phone without the victim noticed.

This method is especially dangerous because it does not need the person to enter data into a suspicious link or download malicious files. Just sharing the screenscammers can obtain the information they are looking for.

Alert signals to avoid falling into the scam

Although the deception is well designed, there are several signs that can help detect it in time:

Suspicious number: Banking entities do not usually communicate through WhatsApp, much less from unknown or international numbers.

Banking entities do not usually communicate through WhatsApp, much less from unknown or international numbers. Alarming messages: The scammers use an urgency tone to press the victim to act without thinking.

The scammers use an urgency tone to press the victim to act without thinking. Unexpected video calls: No bank will request to share the screen to solve a problem. If this happens, it is a clear sign of fraud.

No bank will request to share the screen to solve a problem. If this happens, it is a clear sign of fraud. Personal information requests: If you ask for passwords, verification codes or bank data, it is a scam.

Banking entities and the National Police have warned about this new method and have recommended citizens to extreme precautions when receiving suspicious messages. Banks such as CaixaBank and Sabadell have remembered that they never request personal information or remote accesses through WhatsApp or calls.

To protect yourself from this type of fraud, it is advised not to respond to unknown messages, always verify the official bank number and, in case of doubt, contact the entity directly.