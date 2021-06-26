Within the Groningen student association Vindicat, a list has once again surfaced with lewd comments behind the names of female members. Almost five years ago, such a ‘banga list’ was circulated within the corps. Unlike then, the association has already taken action towards the maker and victims, reports the Groningen blog sikkom .











The board of the student association said they saw the banga list on 25 June. Scandalous comments were placed behind the names of female members,” Rector Wessel Giezen writes according to sikkom in a statement that members already received on Friday and which will be issued as a press release today.

Giezen takes the matter ‘very seriously’, it turns out. “Vindicat condemns all forms of intimidation, including this list. It does not contribute to the feeling of security within the student world.” According to him, thanks to adequate action by the board, the maker of the list was quickly identified. “This person has been suspended indefinitely.” The board has contacted a number of female members who have been offered help from the association. They can also be put in touch with the police if they need to. The board has reported this incident to the educational institutions.”



There is a lot of attention for victimhood and where possible victims are assisted with professional help. That used to be different

according to sikkom there is a different wind blowing within the association. “As soon as something like this is detected by the board, action is taken quickly and the right steps are taken. The educational institutions, municipality, police and media are informed honestly, transparently and proactively, which is not necessary. Because there is a good chance that the media would not get wind of it and that it would remain secret forever. But that time is a thing of the past.”

According to the blog, this is also apparent from the communication about the incident between Rector Giezen and sikkom. ,,The rumors that we received were immediately confirmed. That was completely different in the past. In fact, Wessel was already preparing a press release at that time to inform the media himself and to wake up sleeping dogs. In addition, the board proceeded adequately to tackle the perpetrator and to involve the (female) members. There is a lot of attention for victimhood and where possible victims are assisted with professional help. That has been different.”

In September 2016, the Vindicat board reacted with surprise and shock to a banga list that came out via sikkom. The Groningen blog was sent the link to the list. ,,Anonymous tip in the inbox: ‘This seems to be from Vindicat, how they treat their female members. With name, surname, photo and telephone number.’” said one of the bloggers.

The link referred to an online almanac with information and photos of 23 students. “The year 2016 is graced by its large number of hot deer,” read the cover of the document called Sincere Almanac. Each student had her own page, with a checkbox at the bottom. There was also a ranking of the bed performance of the lady in question on the basis of stars.

Vindicat launched an investigation and held emergency consultations about next steps. The association sought contact with the students concerned. “Protecting their privacy is our top priority right now,” it said at the time.

Out of money

At the end of last year, the University of Groningen and Hanze University of Applied Sciences decided not to grant accreditation to the student association for the remainder of the academic year. The decision was made because the measures that the association had to implement had not yet led to a cultural change, the educational institutions stated.

A spokesperson for the University of Groningen called the existence or drawing up of banga lists “unfriendly to women and objectionable.” However, the educational institution is pleased that the association has immediately taken action by suspending the compiler of the list and offering help to the victims. “The board of Vindicat deserves a compliment for that,” said the spokesperson.

