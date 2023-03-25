Running freely, without stereotypes. This is the message that New Balance wants to launch with the new campaign Run Your Way: an invitation to celebrate your identity in running, whether you finish a marathon in under 3 hours or go for a morning run before work. Running is the core business of the Boston brand, which in 1961 invented the Trackster, the first ever running shoe in the world. The Run Your Way will be launched globally, and in Italy throughout the spring it will be amplified with many activities in the Deejay Ten, the non-competitive race that starts on Sunday with the stage in Turin.