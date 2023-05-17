They became discouraged. Badminton players have received one spin service after another in recent weeks to knock their ears back that is impossible. Not fun for the players, and certainly not for the audience. That is why the union intervenes: the new stroke is prohibited. “It is the talk of the sports hall.”

“He’s brilliant”, top badminton player Robin Tabeling has to admit. “But it’s just impossible.” Normally, after a serve, the shuttle comes forward with the ‘cork’ at the opponent, making it easy for them to return the shuttle, but because of this revolutionary serve, the feathers of the shuttle always point towards the opponent, making it impossible for them to hit it properly. gets over the net.

Badminton players around the world have been gazing at videos on YouTube for two months now. Because how the hell do you develop this new battle? It takes a special grip, a twist with your middle finger and thumb – like shooting a wad – and a careful blow. Some claim they mastered it within ten minutes, others struggle for days without success.

They can now save their trouble, because the spin service will be banned for at least the next two weeks. That causes quite a bit of commotion. Some praise the innovation of the player who introduced the service: Marcus Rindshoj. Not a top player, but he won a remarkable number of points with it. The public soon began to grumble. In Asia, for example, where the sport is extremely popular. Fans don't look for duels that fly by with a few weak points.

The players also rioted after they received more and more videos of games that came to a bloodless end after ten minutes. It showed that spin service saw the light of day as early as 2022, at a tournament in South Korea. But the Dane Rindshoj developed him into a real ‘killer’.

Tafeling, besides being one of the best badminton players in the Netherlands, is also vice-chairman of the international athletes’ committee, wrote a letter to the association with arguments to ban serving. ,,We have made a compilation of images in which the battle was used in competition. We wrote a lot there. Something needs to be done about it. It reduces the fun for sponsors and the public to such an extent that it is negative for the sport. That way we don’t get any further than five minutes per game.”



If you don’t start serving, you’re screwed right away Robin Tabling

Rankings messed up

What plays a role in this: next year are the qualifications for the Olympic Games in Paris. Players who don’t amount to much, but only master this service, can wreak havoc on the leaderboards by going far in tournaments. The coin toss determines who the winner is. If you don’t start serving, you’re screwed right away.”

The temporary ban also applies in the Netherlands. The union has adopted the decision of the international federation without too much discussion, says Dennis van Putten of Badminton Netherlands. “We just follow the line of the world federation. And we also share their opinion. Innovation is always good, but it should not be at the expense of watching the sport.”

Initially, the ban is temporary, for two weeks. Final agreements must be made at the general assembly of the world federation. If people there argue against a ban on the spinning service, Tabeling would like to talk to them. "I wouldn't know how to knock that shuttle back."

If you want to practice your own storage, for example to score high this summer at a campsite in France, you can go to social media. Badminton players all over the world are obsessing over it. “We’ve never seen anything like it,” the YouTubers below marvel. In three steps they explain how you can get started yourself:

