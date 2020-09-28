The Redmi 9A smartphone has been introduced in a new avatar. This phone of Redmi will now also be available in 128 GB inbuilt storage with 6 GB RAM. Xiaomi has announced that the price of the new 6GB variant of Redmi 9A will be 999 Chinese Yuan (about 10,900 rupees). This variant has just been introduced in China and there is no information about coming to India. Explain that earlier this budget handset of Redmi was available in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.Information about the new 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant of Redmi 9A was given on Redmi’s Weibo account. The price of this variant will be 999 Chinese Yuan (about 10,900 rupees). It will be made available on sale on Meadotcom in China from 10 am on September 29, ie tomorrow morning. The handset will be found in Sky Blue, Lake Green and Sand Black colors. In India, Redmi 9A is available in 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Redmi 9A: Specifications

Redmi 9A has a 6.53 inch HD + (720×1600 pixels) LCD dot drop display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. This dual sim phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The phone has 2 GB and 3 GB RAM options.

The Redmi 9A runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12. The phone has a 5000mAh battery. For connectivity, the phone has options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and micro-USB port. The phone supports AI face unlock and comes with P2i coating. The dimensions of this handset are 164.9×77.07×9 millimeters and weighing 194 grams.

Talking about photos and videos, Redmi 9 has a 12-megapixel single rear camera with aperture F / 2.2. The phone has a 5 megapixel front sensor with aperture F / 2.2. The phone has a waterdrop style notch on the front. There are slightly thicker bezels all around the handset.