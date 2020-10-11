Now your Aadhaar card will look like an ATM card. Now it will start appearing in a new avatar. Which will no longer have to be laminated separately to keep it. The Aadhaar-making organization, UIDAI, has tweeted that now the Aadhaar card can be reprinted on the PVC card. This card will easily come in your wallet just like your ATM or debit card. UIDAI wrote in a tweet, “Your base will now be in a convenient size, which you can easily keep in your wallet.”
Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.
What is special in the new Aadhar card
The new base in the form of a plastic card is durable, attractive in appearance and equipped with the latest security features. Security features will include hologram, guilloché pattern, ghost image and microtext. To make this card, you have to spend 50 rupees.
This is how you can get new base PVC card
- For the new Aadhaar PVC card, you should visit UIDAI website.
- Here, go to ‘My Aadhaar’ section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’.
- After this, you enter Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID) of 12 digit or 16 digit Virtual ID or Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID) of Aadhaar.
- Now you fill the security code or captcha and click on Send OTP for OTP.
- After this, fill in the empty space given to the OTP received on the registered mobile and submit it.
- Now you will have a preview of Aadhaar PVC card
- After that you click on the payment option given below.
- After this you will go to the payment page, here you will have to deposit a fee of Rs 50 here.
- After completing the payment, your Aadhaar PVC card order process will be completed.
