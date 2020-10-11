Now your Aadhaar card will look like an ATM card. Now it will start appearing in a new avatar. Which will no longer have to be laminated separately to keep it. The Aadhaar-making organization, UIDAI, has tweeted that now the Aadhaar card can be reprinted on the PVC card. This card will easily come in your wallet just like your ATM or debit card. UIDAI wrote in a tweet, “Your base will now be in a convenient size, which you can easily keep in your wallet.”

#AadhaarInYourWallet

Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.

Click on the link https://t.co/bzeFtgsIvR to order your Aadhaar PVC card. #OrderAadhaarOnline #AadhaarPVCcard pic.twitter.com/b2ebbOu30I – Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 9, 2020

What is special in the new Aadhar card

The new base in the form of a plastic card is durable, attractive in appearance and equipped with the latest security features. Security features will include hologram, guilloché pattern, ghost image and microtext. To make this card, you have to spend 50 rupees.

#AadhaarInYourWallet

You can now order the all-new Aadhaar PVC card, which is durable, looks attractive, and has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche pattern, ghost image & Microtext. To order, click https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/FTNbOa5wE3 – Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 10, 2020

This is how you can get new base PVC card