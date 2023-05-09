In a voice message conversation, the military talks about mobilizing 1,500 men and Freire Gomes’s resistance to joining the plan

New official audios show Colonel Élcio Franco and former Army Major Ailton Barros talking about how to mobilize 1,500 men for a coup d’état and about the resistance of the Army commander at the time, Freire Gomes, to join the plan. The voice messages would have been sent after the result of the 2022 elections. CNNthis Monday (May 8, 2023)

“This nonsense will continue to happen. Freire won’t. You won’t expect him to take matters into his own hands, but he can’t stop taking the order.”, says Élcio Franco in one of the recordings. The colonel was a trusted official of the government of Jair Bolsonarothe (PL), number 2 of the Ministry of Health and adviser to the Civil House.

The colonel then begins to guess what Gomes could say to defend himself and claims that the commander is afraid of the consequences. Part of the dialogue was published last week.

“He’s going for the worst case scenario. And what’s the worst case scenario? Ah, everything went wrong, the president was arrested and he is being called to answer. I said oh me all the time [ininteligível] against the president, I said no, I shouldn’t do it, that I shouldn’t do it and that’s it, it goes to the Nurenberg Court like that. After he gave me the written order, I, the Force Commander, had to comply. This is his defense, you know? So, honestly, that’s how it has to be seen.”

In another part of the conversation, as already disclosed by the Power360Barros talks about convincing the commander of the Special Operations Brigade in Goiânia to arrest Alexandre de Moraes. “We are going to organize, develop, instruct and equip 1,500 men”it says. Barros also states that on December 19, the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decrees should be presented to “putting the Armed Forces into action”.

Barros was arrested in the operation launched on Wednesday (3.May.2023) that investigates a fraud scheme in vaccination data against covid-19. According to the Federal Police (PF) investigation, in addition to Barros, unidentified people would also be involved. “in negotiations for the execution of a coup d’état”. Here’s the full of the document (522 KB).