While the pain and the wound over the death of the idol Diego Armando Maradona continue to try to close, the judicial investigation that was opened – to find the causes of his death – sheds new evidence every day about the complexities of the life of Ten, including the last days prior to the death that occurred on Wednesday, November 25 at noon.

From a home stay that was not such, with doctors involved and an environment that never cared for him, to the latest audios that came to light on how Maradona’s closest environment gave him marijuana and alcohol to “get rid of him.”

This is reflected in the conversations between Leopoldo Luque and a member of the medical staff who dialogue -concerned about Diego’s consumption- about the non-existent care of those who lived inside the house with Maradona in a country house in the San Andrés neighborhood, in Tigre. The really surprising thing is that those who should control it are those who provided these substances.

In the chats published by Infobae, the doctor who is in the house tells Luque that the consumption of marijuana and alcohol had become a habit for the former soccer player: “He gets up with all the hangover on him. Last night he smoked, he drank wine with the pills on top … You can’t (do) all (that) … “.

Luque, for his part, responds to this medical member showing his concern about what could happen if Diego died: “There I told Maxi (Pomargo) that if there is an autopsy all that skips”. All the audios are prior to Maradona’s death, which is why the coldness with which the neurosurgeon refers to a future autopsy is so shocking. Almost anticipating the tragedy.

The audios are mainly aimed at Maximiliano “Maxi” Pomargo, Diego’s private secretary (Matías Morla’s brother-in-law -his lawyer and principal appointed by the family-) already Charly, a relative of Rocío Oliva (the husband of a second cousin of Diego’s ex-partner’s father), who formed a relationship with Maradona that kept him together over time. Also part of Diego’s inner circle was his nephew Jonathan “Johny” Espósito, the son of his sister María Rosa (“Mary”) Maradona, the fourth daughter of Doña Tota and Don Diego.

The chats between Luque and the medical staff

Member of the medical staff: I said that within everything I have the Monona who tells me things, because otherwise you will never find out. YesterdayExcept for Monona and the security guy, all smoking joints. Today he got up all in painLike the chabón (for Maradona) does not rest, he gets up with all the hangover on him. Last night he smoked, drank wine with the pills on top … You can’t (do) all (that) …

Another staff member: I read, there I am going. The truth is that I do not differentiate pain from bad sleep. Already took the habit of smoking every day, ask the security faso. Tell them ‘faso’. The other day I told security: ‘When he says like this, light him a cigar.’

Luque: Take it easy, you take it easy. I know this more or less how to handle it. There I told Maxi that if there is an autopsy, skip all that. The one they are least going to blame is the health part; that is an environment issue. We can’t handle it, we can suggest.

“He broke it into a thousand pieces,” says a Maradona doctor.

Luque: It does not work so well, because note that marijuana does not cause damage to a particular organ for me to suspect it. I can suppose, but if I do not look for it, I do not analyze it, with the consent of the patient I have no form. That from a medical point of view has no responsibility. It is in charge of the patient. Now they do look for the patient, if the Police investigate, they will see that there is a certain environment and attack that. It is not a medical or fart liability. It would be medical responsibility if I indicated you cannabis oil and gets intoxicated and dies. There, yes, because it was not well supervised or contained. But this is something illegalIt has nothing to do with something medical.

Staff: As I told you, I have a lot of trust there with Monona and the security that is now. As a result of that they told me that yesterday Charly had arranged to bring in a woman at night. So To get rid of Diego, he gave him beer and a joint. He broke it into a thousand pieces.

Staff: I found remains of chopped marijuana everywhere and smell in the house. The guy fucking in the service part and Monona with the security guard seeing that Diego does not get up, they did not sleep at all. They didn’t want to sleep in case it got into trouble.

The chats between a doctor and Luque.

The defense of the psychiatrist

The other targeted on this judicial battlefield is Agustina Cosachov, Diego Maradona’s psychiatrist, who was charged by “ideological falsehood“For Justice. Cosachov signed a certificate, and ratified it in his medical history, in which he accredited that the patient was “vigil, oriented in person, time and space”. Nevertheless, it was found that he had never visited Maradona to make such a report.

“As long as the accused Agustina Cosachov issued a certificate of having observed the deceased Diego Armando Maradona when he came to his home on October 20 in the circumstances mentioned there, when in fact, the accumulated evidence indicates the falsity of that information then entered in the medical record of the named, “says the notification card issued by the San Isidro prosecutor’s office to charge Cosachov and inform his lawyer.

Agustina Cosachov, Diego Maradona’s psychiatrist. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

For its part, Vadim mischanchuk, psychiatrist lawyer, said that if Cosachov “He put that on that paper, that’s what he really found.” In addition, he raised doubts about whether or not it was necessary to go to Maradona’s house, since he could have worked via “telemedicine”.

“There is no falsehood in this record and it is not a tricky document. First we will see if it is Cosachov’s signature and if it is Cosachov’s spelling or not. And if so, I can assure you that what she wrote down is what she considered to be happening, “she said. And in the same vein, she added:” I have to see the document, make it the original, check with her that be your signature. And if it is, have no doubt that, If she put that on that paper, it is what she really verified or considered was happening. That there is no evidence that the doctor has gone to the house or that the patient has gone to the office, today it does not mean anything, because it is enabled by the telemedicine law“.

