The new Audi S3 presents a restyling radical, characterized by technical improvements that include a significant increase in engine power of 23 HP 2.0 TFSIa supercharging optimization, a advanced S tronic transmissionthe adoption of technology torque splitter fromAudi RS 3a new program of dynamic plus driving, more direct steering and upgraded brakes. The Audi sports car was shown for the first time with a camouflage liverywith the final version to be revealed during the second quarter of 2024.

New Audi S3 engine

The new Audi S3, with 333 HP and 420 Nm of torque, it is the most powerful S3 ever made. The 2.0 TFSI four-cylinder engine sees an increase of 23PS of power and 20Nm of torque compared to the previous model, with maximum torque available over a wide range including between 2,100 and 5,500 rpm.

Engine compartment 2.0 TFSI Audi S3

The acceleration 0 to 100 km/h is 4.7 seconds, a tenth faster than the previous model, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Audi S3 Sportback camouflage on the road

The new turbocharger presents a refined management of the preload of the actuators of the wastegate to ensure an effective effect overboost in maximum performance, while maintaining progressive delivery. The driving modes dynamic and dynamic plus, they ensure a prompt accelerator response thanks to the butterfly valve.

Audi S3 new S tronic gearbox

The update of 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox in the new Audi S3 it allows quicker acceleration from a standstill, thanks to the greater compression force of the clutch dedicated to odd ratios. Full load changeover times are reduced by 50%, while at partial loads the engine speed is automatically increased when engaging gears for greater responsiveness.

Audi S3 technical characteristics

Technology torque splitter distributes torque between the rear wheels in a variable way to improve dynamism and directional stability, favoring the oversteer. This system uses two electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutches, one for each rear axle, to optimize traction and prevent understeer in corners. The torque distribution also varies according to the driving style and the selected mode of the driving dynamics control system Audi drive select.

Plus driving dynamics control Audi drive select introduces the new program dynamic pluswhich promotes a behavior oversteering directing more torque to the rear axle.

Audi S3 torque splitter

This mode guarantees a quicker response and aggressive of the engine and a dedicated calibration of the S tronic transmission. Selective torque management at individual wheels supports the quattro all-wheel drivewhile the stability control (ESC) integrates the action of the torque splitterwith a configuration sport automatically activated in the mode dynamic plus for less invasive driving.

Trim and brakes

The new Audi S3 maintains the suspension layout with a typical front axle McPhersonbut with new bearings that allow a double negative camber compared to the past, improving steering precision and directional rigor. In combination with stiffer quadrilaterals, this makes the car even more agile. The progressive steering with variable gearing and power assistance is standard and offers refined calibration with a more direct ratio, improving reactivity and sensitivity.

Audi S3 Sportback camouflage on the road

L'braking system was enhanced with self-ventilating discs front wheels with larger diameter (357 mm) and thickness (+4 mm), pads with a larger friction surface and two-piston calipers on the front end. Furthermore, two new high performance tires make their debut in sizing 235/35 R19promising stability, directional rigor and high grip even on the track.

Photo new Audi S3 (camouflage livery)

