With a time of 7’33”123the new Audi RS3driven by the pilot and test driver Frank Stipplerimproved the record on the Nürburgring circuit between compact sedans. The prototype that ran at the Ring anticipates the arrival of the new series version, expected by the end of 2024, which will join the renewed ones in the Audi range A3 and S3.

Audi RS3 record at the Nürburgring

There new Audi RS3 It is the fastest ever among compact sedans Nürburgring with a time of 7’33”123improving by over 5 seconds the previous record of BMW with the M27:38,706 min.

Frank Stippler at the wheel of the new RS3 achieved the Nürburgring record

The performance of the new Audi RS3 at the Nordschleife is due to refinements in electronics and technology Torque Splitter which distributes torque between the rear wheels, traction control and DCC adaptive suspension control.

The on-board video of the RS3 at the Nürburgring

New Audi RS3 features

For now, Audi has not revealed all the changes made to the Updated RS3. The presence of the engine is confirmed 2.5 TFSI with 400 HP and 500 Nm five-cylinder engine, along with advanced DCC suspension and Torque Splitter. A single control unit manages all-wheel drive, torque splitter, ESC and electronic suspension.

The new pre-series Audi RS3 on track at the Nürburgring

The pre-series example used at the Nürburgring was equipped with features for track driving, such as thecarbon-ceramic braking system and tyres semi-slick Pirelli Trofeo R.

Read also:

→ Record ranking at the Nurburgring

→ Audi S3 features and price

→ Audi A3 restyling features and price

→ Read other news on the AUDI brand

Elaborare magazine, the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

The article New Audi RS3, record at the Nürburgring, VIDEO comes from newsauto.it.

#Audi #RS3 #record #Nürburgring #VIDEO