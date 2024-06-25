The new Audi RS Q8 performance, with its 640 HP, is not only the most high-performance SUV ever made by Audi, but it is also the most powerful Audi Sport thermal model ever.

He recently established a new record at the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, completing a lap in just 7 minutes and 36.698 seconds. This time improves the previous record for SUVs by more than 2 seconds, confirming the exceptional nature of this car.

The extraordinary performance of the new RS Q8 performances are the result of a series of advanced technical features. These include the RS adaptive air suspension, active anti-roll stabilization, sports rear differential, all-wheel steering and carbon-ceramic brakes. Furthermore, the 8-speed tiptronic gearbox with quicker shifts and the advanced self-locking center differential guarantee optimal power transmission.

The heart of the RS Q8 performance is a 4.0 TFSI twin-turbo V8 engine, which delivers 640 HP and 850 Nm of torque, allowing a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h. The new RS Q8 also stands out for its muscular design, with an expanded single frame and an innovative light signature.

Audi also offers numerous possibilities of customization, including new metallic colors and 23-inch wheels derived from the world of racing. The interiors, enriched by RS design packages, offer comfort and sportiness, with fine materials and carefully finished details.

The new Audi RS Q8 will be available in Italian dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2024, with prices starting from 157,000 euros for the standard version and 177,500 euros for the performance version.