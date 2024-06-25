The new Audi RS Q8 performancewith a maximum power of 640 HPis the best performing SUV ever made by Audi and the most powerful thermal model of Audi Sports. This super sporty variant, which joins the renewed one in the range Audi RS Q8 with 600 HP also holds the new record for SUVs al Nürburgring with a time of 7’36”698improving the previous one by over 2 seconds.

Audi RS Q8 features and performance

The new Audi RS Q8, the high-performance version Audi Q8is equipped with an engine V8 4.0 TFSI biturbo from 600 HP and 800 Nm of torque, available between 2,200 and 4,500 rpm, allowing a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 13.7 seconds, with a maximum self-limited to 250 km/h, extendable to 280 km/h on request.

Audi RS Q8 performance front 3/4

The variant Audi RS Q8 performancewith 640 HP and 850 Nm, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 280 km/hincreaseable to 305 km/h. The exuberant V8, improved with a new exhaust system lighter and with a more engaging sound, it is combined with a 8-speed tiptronic gearbox faster and quattro permanent all-wheel drive.

Powertrain RS Q8

The self-locking central differential it distributes the torque in normal conditions in a 40:60 ratio between the front and rear axle, and can transfer up to 70% to the front axle and up to 85% to the rear in the event of a loss of grip.

Audi RS Q8 trim features

The pneumatic suspensions adaptive air suspension RSstandard on the new Audi RS Q8, include adjustable shock absorbers that allow you to vary the set-up of the car up to 90 mm depending on the driving conditions and the selected program. Active anti-roll stabilization, included in the package advanced chassis (standard for Audi RS Q8 performance), uses electric engines to manage the stabilizer bar, improving comfort on rough roads and reducing lateral leaning during sporty driving.

23″ RS Q8 performance wheels

The advanced frame package also includes the sports differential, which distributes torque between the rear wheels, improving traction and reducing understeer and oversteer. Furthermore, both versions of the new Audi RS Q8 are equipped as standard with all-wheel steering, which increases handling and stability: at low speed, the rear wheels steer in counter-phase up to 5 degrees with respect to the front ones, while at medium and high speeds they steer in the same direction up to 1.5 degrees.

The new versions of the Audi RS Q8 feature aesthetic elements of the recent generation of Audi Q8 TDI and TFSI, such as the extended single frame with three-dimensional honeycomb grid, larger air intakes and a new light signature. At the rear, the oval exhaust pipes and the racing extractor with vertical red central reflector.

Audi RS Q8 front 3/4

The standard and performance variants are distinguished by the finishes of the mirror caps, front spoiler and extractor: black for the RS Q8; matt grey, carbon or total black look for the RS Q8 performance. THE Audi Matrix HD LED headlights with laser spots, standard on the RS Q8 performance, double the range of the high beams and improve visibility and safety.

Both versions offer extensive customization possibilities and rims 23 inches in various finishes, which accommodate Pirelli P Zero tires in size 295/35 R23. The braking system of the Audi RS Q8 includes self-ventilating and perforated discs 420 mm at the front e 370 mm at the rear, with 10-piston calipers painted black as standard or, on request, red.

Audi RS Q8 performance RS Q8 performance rear 3/4 RS Q8 performance on the road RS Q8 performance on the road Front grille Rear exhaust 23″ rims Cockpit dashboard Cockpit seats Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 rear 3/4 RS Q8 on the road New Audi RS Q8 and RS Q8 performance

The RS Q8 performance is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes 34kg lighter with 440mm discs at the front and 370mm at the rear, with calipers available in grey, red or blue.

Cockpit, what the interior of the new RS Q8 looks like

Internally, a new addition is added to the RS design packages already available in gray and red new blue variantwhich includes contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear selector and knee pads.

RS Q8 performance cockpit dashboard

The blue package features all-blue seatbelts and RS floor mats, while the selector gaiter and knee pads are in Dynamic microfibre, made with 45% recycled materials. The plus configuration of the RS design packages introduces seats with matching perforated center sections and the RS logo also on the rear seats.

When the doors of the RS Q8 performance are opened, the writing is projected onto the ground “RS performance”. The Audi exclusive program offers a wide range of combinations for personalizing the vehicle.

RS Q8 performance cockpit seats

L’Audi virtual cockpit plusas standard, has a display of 12.3 inch Full HD showing information on power, torque, boost pressure, lateral acceleration and lap times, with a progressive gear shift indicator and the launch control with the traffic light symbol.

Price, how much does the Audi RS Q8 cost

The new Audi RS Q8 will arrive in Italian dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2024, with prices starting from 157,000 euros for the standard version and from 177,500 euros for the RS Q8 performance version.

Photo new Audi RS Q8

