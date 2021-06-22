Nope, the stickers on the side of the new Audi RS 3 are not the result of take-your-children-to-your-workday. They can count to five at Audi, we assume. The numbers 1-2-4-5-3 represent the firing order of the five-cylinder engine, which returns for this latest generation Audi RS 3. The power even remains unchanged compared to the previous generation.

The 2.5-liter five-cylinder with a turbo again produces 400 hp. Torque increases from 480 to 500 Nm and pulling power is available over a wider rev range (2,250 to 5,600 rpm). The minor adjustments are enough to shrink the 0-100 time from 4.1 seconds to 3.8 seconds, with the help of launch control. Incidentally, we expect that the 0-100 time of the new Audi RS 3 is somewhat conservative and that it is somewhat faster in practice – that was the same with the previous generation. An automatic does the shifting for you, by the way.

Audi also goes into drift mode

The new Audi RS 3 is therefore less powerful than the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S with 421 hp, but 0.1 seconds faster to 100 km/h. The couple is the same. Like the Mercedes (and the Golf R), the fast hatch can now switch off its front-wheel drive for a bit of drifting. Audi calls the function ‘RS Torque Rear’. In addition, there are RS Performance mode, RS Individual, Dynamic, Auto and Comfort.

The new Audi RS 3 is lower

The newcomer is 25 millimeters lower than a standard A3 and 10 millimeters lower than an S3. The RS 3 gets special bearings, stiffer wishbones and stabilizers and one degree more negative camber. Of course there is lightning fast torque vectoring to send the right amount of power to each wheel for maximum grip and acceleration. The top speed is an impressive 290 km/h.

The RS 3 has always been a seriously fast thing and the previous generation was the first to loosen its tie a little bit. Could the new Audi RS 3 cultivate a full-fledged sense of humor? We’ll find out soon. For now you have to make do with the photos of these camouflaged specimens. The newcomer comes, as you can see, as a hatchback (Sportback) and sedan (Limousine).