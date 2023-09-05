The House of the Four Rings has updated theAudi Q8, its flagship coupe SUV. Updates include a new bumper design, alarge front grille and bigger vents. Furthermore, it is the first time that it has been equipped with projectors a Audi Matrix HD LEDs and taillights OLEDs, both with many lighting options. At the top of the range is the version SQ8 with engine V8 4.0 twin-turbo with 507 HP.

New Audi Q8 features

The new Audi Q8 outside combines elegance from coupe five-door with the versatility from Large SUVs. The design features a distinctive grille with larger air intakes and a black look optional for a sporty touch.

New Audi Q8

The projectors a Audi Matrix HD LEDs with laser spots improve visibility, while i OLED taillights offer a unique light signature. Personalization is extended with decorative inserts, colors and 21 to 23-inch alloy wheels.

From a technical point of view, the new Q8 is equipped with adaptive air suspension ‘adaptive air suspension sport‘ standard, with a sporty option available as an option. These suspensions allow you to adjust the ground clearance of the car up to 90mm via the Audi drive select system.

Furthermore, the sporty SUV can also count on one progressive steering standard with variable gear ratio and power assistance. There is an option integral steeringwhich improves agility at low speeds and stability at high speeds.

Audi Q8 engines

The new Audi Q8 offers three engines at launch: two diesels and one petrol, all 3 liter V6with technology 48 Volt mild hybrid. The basic model, Audi Q8 45 TDIhas a diesel engine from 231 hp and 500 Nm of torque, reaching 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Audi Q8 50 TDIwith a more powerful diesel engine from 286 HPaccelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Audi Q8 rear 3/4 on the road

Audi Q8 55 TFSI It is powered by a petrol engine 340hp, reaching 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. All models are equipped with four-wheel drive and mild-hybrid technology that reduces consumption.

SQ8 TFSI the sportiest of the Q8 range

The new Audi SQ8 TFSI is the sporty version of the luxury coupe SUV, featuring a distinctive design with a redesigned front spoiler, massive octagonal grille and other sporty aesthetic details. His engine V8 4.0 TFSI delivers 507 HP and 770 Nm of torque, allowing exceptional accelerations from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and a maximum speed limited to 250 km/h.

Audi SQ8 TFSI front 3/4

This engine uses advanced technologies to improve efficiency, such as the system “cylinder on demand” which deactivates four cylinders during light loads.

The traction is integral quattro with a self-locking center differentialand the car can be equipped with a sport rear differential to improve agility. The adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering and active anti-roll stabilization contribute to the driving dynamics.

Audi SQ8 TFSI

The SQ8 TFSI comes with alloy wheels from 21 inches, but larger options are available upon request. The braking system is powerful, with self-ventilating discs 400 mm at the front and 350 mm at the rear and calipers painted in black or red.

Price, how much does it cost

The new Q8 arrives in Audi dealerships Italian companies during the fourth quarter of 2024. In Germany, the starting price is 86,700 euros for the 45 TDI quattro model. You go up to 89,700 euros for the 50 TDI quattro, 89,900 euros for the 55 TFSI quattro e 119,500 euros for SQ8 TFSI version.

Photo new Audi Q8

