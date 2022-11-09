New Audi Q8 e-tron, features and autonomy of the restyling

Here comes the restyling of the electric SUV Audi e-tronwhich is now called Q8 e-tron and is also available in a sportier version Sportback. Among the innovations there are some interventions aimed at achieving better efficiency, through revised aerodynamics, greater recharging power, an increase in battery capacity and an increase in autonomy that reaches 582 kilometers WLTP in the case of the SUV variant ei 600 kilometers WLTP in the case of the Sportback configuration.

Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron

The Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV is long 4,915 mm, 1,937 mm wide it’s tall 1,619 mm for the Sportback and di 1,633 mm for SUV configuration. The sporty variants Audi SQ8 e-tron And Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron they are shorter than 2 millimeters and wider than 39 millimeters.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro and Q8 e-tron quattro

The step of 2,928 mm contributes to a generous rear roominess. The boot capacity with five people on board is a 569 liters for Audi Q8 e-tron and 528 liters for Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron. Values ​​to which are added the 62 liters of the front load compartment.

The drag coefficient (CX) compared to the previous generation goes from 0.26 to 0.24 for the Sportback variant e 0.28 to 0.27 for SUV configuration. The spoiler in front of the wheels, applied to the underbody, help to optimize flows.

Audi Q8 e-tron as it is

Outside the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron are characterized by a profound reinterpretation of the lines compared to the previous generation. The front stands out for its imposing octagonal single frame with a new design grille, whose frame extends to the base of the projectors and for the full-width projection light between the optical groups. Further innovations are represented by the bumpers characterized by two-dimensional (2D) design of the four rings.

Audi SQ8 e-tron quattro

The front grille integrates a adaptive front air intake (SKE), with two slits that are opened or closed if necessary by small electric motors, so that the incoming air flows without turbulence, is accompanied by a ermetic closure which minimizes aerodynamic drag.

Audi Q8 e-tron versions, engine and range

For each of the body configurations are available three versions with quattro electric all-wheel drive: Audi Q8 50 e-tron And Audi Q8 50 Sportback e-tron are equipped with two electric motors which they provide overall 340 hp in mode boost and a maximum torque of 664 Nm. Compared to the old models we have 27 hp and 124 Nm more. WLTP autonomy also grows and now reaches 491 km for the SUV variant, i 505 km for the Sportback version.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro rear 3/4

Audi Q8 55 e-tron And Audi Q8 55 Sportback e-tron they can count on a maximum power in boost mode of 408 CV and a pair of 664 Nm. The WLTP autonomy reaches, respectively, 582 km (+141 km compared to the previous generation) e 600 km (+147 km when compared to the previous model). Similarly to the 50 e-tron versions, the maximum speed is self-limited to 200 km / h.

The sporty variants Audi SQ8 e-tron And Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron are equipped with three electric motorsof which two in correspondence of the rear axle, which overall deliver a maximum power of 503 CV and a pair of 973 Nm.

Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro technical details

Also in this case the WLTP autonomy grows, which stands at, respectively, 494 km (+121 km compared to Audi e-tron S) e 513 km (+135 km compared to Audi e-tron S Sportback), while the maximum speed is self-limited to 210 km / h.

Audi Q8 e-tron battery and charging in DC and AC

The new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron are available with two battery “cuts”: the variants 50 e-tron adopt accumulators with a capacity of 95 kWh (89 kWh net). A much higher value than the previous generation, accredited by 71 kWh nominal. Greater availability of energy also for the versions 55 e-tron and S that they can rely on 114 kWh (106 kWh net): 19 kWh nominal more than the old model.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro in charging

The battery also benefits from an electronic upgrade of the accumulator management system. Therefore by loading at the HPC networkAudi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 50 Sportback e-tron recharge in direct current (DC) with a maximum power of 150 kW (+30 kW compared to the past), which grows to 170 kW – 20 kW more than the previous generation – in the case of the Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 Sportback e-tron and the S sports versions. This allows the battery to be recharged. from 10% to 80% in about 31 minutes, obtaining a range of up to 420 km WLTP. Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron can be refueled in alternating current (AC) with a maximum power of 11 kW; at the request of 22 kW.

Audi Q8 50 e-tron can be fully charged in AC in just over 9 hourswhich boil down to 4 hours and 45 minutes drawing on a source from 22 kW. The top-of-the-range versions, powered by the higher capacity accumulator, require respectively 11 hours and 30 minutes or 6 hours.

Audi Q8 e-tron supports fast charging up to 150 kW

Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron use the function as standard Plug & Charge (PnC). At compatible charging stations, the cars get the authorization automatically when the charging cable is inserted and start the operation without the need for any card or app. Payment and billing are also automatic.

Audi Q8 e-tron features trim

Analyzing the set-up of the new two electric SUVs, Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron are equipped as standard with the adaptive air suspension. Depending on the driving speed and driving style, the ground clearance varies by a maximum of 76 mm.

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro on the road

Compared to the previous generation of the car, the calibration of springs and shock absorbers has been improved to ensure superior roll and pitch containment while driving.

The ADAS on the Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV

The new high-end electric SUVs can count on beyond 40 ADAS driver assistance technologies. Depending on the equipment, the central driver assistance systems (zFAS) control unit, fitted as standard, provides a continuous image of the surrounding environment the car thanks to data received from up to five radar sensors, five cameras and twelve ultrasound sensors.

A novelty is the system remote parking pilot plusavailable in the course of 2023. Thanks to the assistance guaranteed by the zFAS control unit, Audi Q8 e-tron performs autonomously when entering and exiting parking spaces. You can monitor the movements of the car remotely, through themyAudi app on your smartphone. When the car has reached the final position turns off automatically, activates the parking brake and locks the doors. To exit the stall, the engine is restarted via the myAudi app and the car is maneuvered to allow easy access to the passenger compartment.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron four Digital Matrix LED headlights

On request, the models of the Audi Q8 e-tron range can be equipped with headlights Advanced Digital Matrix LEDsshared with Audi A8 and which can count on a further avant-garde function, the result of the interaction between lighting technology and communication Car-to-X. If, thanks to the data shared through the navigation and cartographic service provider HEREare transmitted on board, via the MMI, accident notices or broken-down vehicle, the LED Digital Matrix headlamps project a warning lasting three seconds. The driver thus benefits from the ground display of a triangle with an exclamation mark inside of.

Audi Q8 e-tron technology on board

The interior of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is embellished with panoramic glass roof. The control system dominates on the dashboard MMI touch response. The two large high-resolution displays (the upper one with a diagonal of 10.1 in and the lower one from 8.6 in) almost completely replace the traditional controls.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro instrument panel

The driver can activate a number of functions thanks to the voice command that recognizes the natural voice. The digital concept of controls and display is completed from the Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolutionoriginal equipment, and fromhead-up displayalso on request, which projects the main information directly onto the windscreen.

The system of MMI navigation plus supports the data transmission standard LTE Advanced and integrates a WLAN hotspot for portable passenger devices.

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron quattro front grill logo camera

The navigation offers intelligent suggestions for destinations based on the journeys made. Car-to-X services are included in the package Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment.

When they arrive?

New Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron arrive in the Italian Audi dealerships during the first quarter of 2023.

Photos Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron

