The new Audi Q7 once again establishes itself as a point of reference in the luxury SUV segment,

offering unparalleled versatility and habitability, with a capacity to accommodate up to seven passengers in total comfort. The debut on the market sees the Q7 available in different configurations: the entry-level versions, Business Advanced and S line edition, sit alongside the sportier Audi SQ7 TFSI, the latter characterized by more aggressive aesthetics and superior performance.

The new Audi Q7 stands out for its design renewed, which includes restyled bumpers, a more imposing single frame and larger air intakes. A distinctive element is the innovative light signature offered by the Audi Matrix HD LED headlights with laser spots and the OLED rear lights, an absolute first for the Q7, which allows customers to customize the appearance of the vehicle by choosing between four different layouts via the MMI interface.

On the technology front, the optional Innovative Virtual package enriches the Q7 with a wide range of driver assistance systems, including the Tour, City and Park Assist Plus packages, as well as features such as electrochromic side mirrors and a heated sports steering wheel. The dashboard is dominated by the Audi virtual cockpit plus, a fully digital display that further improves the driving experience.

The interior of the Q7 benefits a further increase in standard equipment, with electric adjustment of the front seats, leather/imitation leather upholstery and, for the S line edition, heated front seats and the diffused lighting plus package. The innovative Audi smartphone interface, available from the Business Advanced trim level, integrates the App Store for direct access to the most popular applications, while the Audi phone box light offers the convenience of inductive smartphone charging.

Customization is another strong point of the new Q7with nine options of decorative inserts, exclusive metallic colors and a vast choice of wheels, with sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches, to satisfy the most varied tastes.

Under the hood, the Q7 It offers V6 and V8 engines, with power from 231 to 507 HP and 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology, ensuring high-level performance. The adaptive air suspension, available on request, guarantees a comfortable ride and is standard on the SQ7 TFSI, which also stands out for its all-wheel steering and active anti-roll stabilization, included in the Advanced Chassis package.

The SQ7 TFSI, with its powerful 507 HP 4.0 TFSI V8, it promises exceptional performance, with a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, thanks also to advanced technical solutions such as direct injection and the cylinder on demand system.

The new Audi Q7 It is available in both five- and seven-seater configurations, offering unprecedented habitability and a large trunk. The starting prices for the Italian market are 77,000 euros for the 231 HP 3.0 TDI version and 122,450 euros for the SQ7 TFSI, with the intermediate variants positioned starting from 77,750 euros for the 286 HP Q7 3.0 TDI and 81,400 euros for the Q7 3.0 TFSI with 340 HP.

The new Audi Q7 and its sporty variant SQ7 TFSI they are confirmed as first-rate choices for those looking for a luxury SUV that does not compromise on space, comfort, technology and performance. With a wide range of configurations, advanced technical solutions and personalization options, the Q7 continues to set new standards in its segment.