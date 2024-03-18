Audi presented the Q6 e-tronthe brand's first vehicle based on the PPE electric platformalready used by Porsche Macan. The Q6 e-tron stands out for its autonomy and charging power, with the ability to restore up to 255 km of travel in 10 minutes thanks to the 270 kW in DC. In addition to high dynamic performance, it offers an innovative cockpit with a “digital stage” and an advanced voice command managed by artificial intelligence.

The Audi Q6 has slightly larger dimensions than the Q5 endothermic, with a length of 4.77 metersa step by 2.89 meterswidth of 1.99 meters and height of 1.65 meters. The trunk varies from 526 to 1,529 litreswith an additional 64 liters in the front “frunk”.

Audi Q6 e-tron quattro and Audi SQ6 e-tron

The style of the Q6 e-tron is based on the evolution of Audi design, maintaining strong coherence with current stylistic features but introducing updated solutions. The Single Frame the front is closed and offers exclusive finishes, while the front light clusters are divided to position the daytime running lights in the upper part.

The rounded fenders and the back band OLED recall current models, while the roof sloping towards the rear adds dynamism without compromising interior space. A distinctive element is theActive Digital Lightwhich allows you to customize the headlight design directly from the car's infotainment with eight different graphic combinations.

The Audi Q6 e-tron features an innovative interior design with the “Softwrap”, a soft covering that continuously envelops the passenger compartment. The use of differentiated materials creates one between the different areas of the interior distinctive stylewith a focus on the comfort and intuitiveness of the control interfaces.

The dashboard offers a choice of sustainable coverings, including recycled fabrics and wood, aluminum and technical fabric options. The seats vary from microfibres with recycled components to fine ones Nappa leather.

The dashboard of the Audi Q6 e-tron presents the innovative Audi Digital Stageconsisting of a large 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, a 14.5 inch curved MMI display and a screen for the passenger. This design offers an immersive driving experience, especially at night, thanks to ambient lighting.

Furthermore, the car offers a 10.9-inch dedicated front passenger display with the mode Active Privacy, which allows the passenger to watch a film without disturbing the driver. L'head-up display with augmented reality It projects advanced information onto the windshield, merging the real and virtual world. Most of the commands are integrated into the touchscreen, including the one for climate control, while the volume controls and emergency lights are separate. The infotainment system is based on technology Google Automotive and includes software for planning charging on the go, showing the DC and AC columns available, indicating which ones are occupied and preheating the battery.

An interesting addition is the dynamic interactive light (IAL) which not only contributes to aesthetics but communicates with the car's occupants. This light envelops the interior, signaling the lock/unlock ports, providing battery and charging information.

Engine, battery and autonomy

At launch, the Audi Q6 e-tron is available in two versions: the Q6 e-tron quattrowhich delivers a maximum power of 387 HP and 535 Nm of torque, and the sports variant Audi SQ6 e-tron quattrowith 517 HP and 820 Nm in boost mode. Two rear-wheel drive variants will later be introduced: one with a long range powertrain and one with an entry-level powertrain.

The first version is equipped with a battery made up of 12 modules and a capacity of 79 kWh net and only equips the Q6, while the larger version gives 95 kWh net (100 kWh gross) is available on both variants. The Q6 e-tron can count on a range of up to 625km WLTPwhile the SQ6 up to 585 km. Energy consumption is estimated between 17 and 19.4 kWh/100 km for the Q6 e-tron and between 17.5 and 18.4 kWh/100 km for the SQ6 e-tron.

Compared to the Porsche Macan, which uses permanent magnet synchronous motors at both the front and rear, the Audi Q6 e-tron adopts a asynchronous motor (less powerful and more economical) for the front wheels. This engine can be disconnected while driving to reduce consumption.

FAST charging in DC up to 270 kW

Thanks to the 800 Volt voltage and the power of DC charging up to 270 kW, it is possible to restore up to 255 km of autonomy in ten minutes at a HPC station, while the state of charge goes from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. Alternatively, with 400 Volt systems, the battery can be charged with two systems in parallel at 136 kW each, thanks to the on-board software.

Predictive thermal management and function Plug & Charge they simplify the charging process. Charging in AC instead it occurs with powers up to 11 kWwith a possible increase of up to 22 kW following launch.

Prices

The Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron will be available at Audi dealerships in July, with prices starting respectively from 79,500 And 97,200 euros. Upon request, it is possible to opt for the service during the purchase phase e-tron power on demandwhich allows the mobile charging via 100% electric vans E-Gapwithout the need to look for a column.

Furthermore, to travel in areas with limited charging infrastructure, Audi offers the service e-tron switcheswhich allows you to use a hybrid car from the House of the Four Rings for 15 days a year, leaving the Q6 e-tron in the garage without worrying about autonomy and recharging.

→ Q6 e-tron quattro: 79,500 euros

→ SQ6 e-tron quattro: 97,200 euros

