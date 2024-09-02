The new one Audi Q5 represents the third generation of the German manufacturer’s popular SUV, first launched in 2008. This model stands out not only for its renewed and sporty design, but also for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that improve the driving experience and sustainability. The new Q5 is the second Audi model, after the A5, to use the innovative modular PPC platform (Premium Platform Combustion): we are talking about an architecture designed for vehicles with a longitudinal front combustion engine, and which uses 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology.

Sportier design

The design of the new Audi Q5 is clearly more sporty compared to the previous generation. The side view features a rising belt line, while the front is characterised by a large, raised Singleframe with a three-dimensional honeycomb structure. The sharp headlights and the prominent quattro blisters on the wheel arches emphasise the all-wheel drive, a distinctive feature of Audi models. The rear end is characterised by short overhangs and a light strip that connects the rear light clustersgiving an elegant and modern look.

New Audi Q5

Digitalization is another strong point of the new Audi Q5. Thanks to the E3 1.2 architecturethe vehicle is equipped with five “computer platforms” that manage each function. The Audi Digital Stage, with an 11.9″ virtual cockpit and a 14.5″ curved display, offers an intuitive interface. This is joined by a 10.9″ dedicated passenger screen. The new Audi Q5 also integrates a voice assistant enhanced by artificial intelligence, in particular ChatGPT, a system that allows communication smooth and seamlesswith the possibility of forwarding requests not handled anonymously.

Engines for all tastes

The engine range is rich and varied. The new Audi Q5 is available with three engines, all characterised by the 48 Volt MHEV plus technology and the 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. In detail, the 2.0 TFSI with 204 hp and 340 Nm of torque is offered in the configurations

front-wheel drive or quattro ultra all-wheel drive, with the latter seeing the powertrain operate particularly efficiently by activating torque distribution to the rear axle only when necessary. The 2.0 TDI engine with 204 hp, the heart of the offer, delivers 400 Nm of torque and is offered with quattro ultra all-wheel drive. Like the previous model, the Audi SQ5 sits at the top of the range, with a 3.0 TFSI V6 with 367 hp and 550 Nm. The 48-volt mild-hybrid plus technology, Audi says, will be joined by following the launch of plug-in hybrid technology.

MHEV Technology

Focusing for a moment on the MHEV technologythe powertrain generator works in combination with a dedicated 1.7 kWh battery and brings a higher level of electrification of Audi’s mild-hybrid technology: it is able to contribute to the march by delivering up to 24 hp of power and 230 Nm of torque, while during deceleration it implements an energy recovery strategy by acting as an alternator and making electro-hydraulic braking possible. A final mention for the suspensions, in light of the fact that the new Audi Q5 is available with a standard or sporty setup (standard for the S variant). The new Audi Q5 will arrive in Italian dealerships by the first half of 2025.